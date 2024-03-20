Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Preview: Round 3 of the Eastern heavyweights

Well gang, here we are! The Milwaukee Bucks have won two straight games, and now head into a nationally-televised bout with a serious contender: the 54-win Boston Celtics. The Bucks have split their two duels with Bean Town this season. They dropped the first meeting after a late rally fell short, and then turned around and blew the doors off them back in January.

Where We’re At

After a few really ugly games on the West Coast, the Bucks got things back on track with a couple of solid wins at home. The first came against the Embiid-less Sixers—which like, yeah—but then they slayed the Suns without even having Giannis Antetokounmpo available. Khris Middleton made his return from injury in that game, and he scored a pretty efficient 22 points in 25 minutes. Damian Lillard also had a solid night, scoring 31 points. In fact, the entire team shot the hell out of the ball—58.5% from deep as a team! They probably won’t keep that up, but we can dream right?

The Celtics are having a really solid season, and it has only gotten better since the All-Star Break. They’ve won six straight games, as well as 17 of their last 19 showings. Their schedule was pretty dang easy across that stretch of games, but that’s a tough feat nonetheless. Obviously, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are doing their thing on offense, but Kristaps Porzingis has really come into form as one of the premier third option guys in the league. In their most recent win over Detroit, they didn’t even play Tatum, and four of their five starters still scored 20+ points. Jaylen led the way with 31, and Derrick White and Porzingis made a combined 11 threes.

Injury Report

For Milwaukee, Giannis is questionable with a left hamstring injury, and MarJon Beauchamp is probable with back spasms.

On Boston’s side, Brown is questionable with a right ankle sprain, and Sam Hauser is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Jrue Holiday is questionable with a sprained right AC joint.

Player to Watch

It’s gotta be Bobby. Remember the 3-point percentage I mentioned earlier? He really helped make that happen. Against Phoenix, he had 31 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 from deep off the bench. Is that statline sustainable? Probably not, but it would sure help against a ferocious offense like Boston’s.

How to Watch

ESPN at 6:30 PM (CDT)

