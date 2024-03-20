 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Celtics: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM (Central)

By mhort
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking the floor at TD Garden against the mighty Boston Celtics in a battle for Eastern Conference supremacy (Boston will still have a 9-game conference lead if they lose, but that’s besides the point).

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a left hamstring injury. For Boston, Sam Hauser is out with a left ankle sprain. Jrue Holiday is out with a sprained right AC joint.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 69: Against the Celtics, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 5%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (8 votes)
  • 24%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (33 votes)
  • 16%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (22 votes)
  • 53%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (73 votes)
136 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...