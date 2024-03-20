Bucks vs. Celtics: Game Thread

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking the floor at TD Garden against the mighty Boston Celtics in a battle for Eastern Conference supremacy (Boston will still have a 9-game conference lead if they lose, but that’s besides the point).
For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a left hamstring injury. For Boston, Sam Hauser is out with a left ankle sprain. Jrue Holiday is out with a sprained right AC joint.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 69: Against the Celtics, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
5%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
24%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
16%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
53%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
