Bucks vs. Celtics: Game Thread

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking the floor at TD Garden against the mighty Boston Celtics in a battle for Eastern Conference supremacy (Boston will still have a 9-game conference lead if they lose, but that’s besides the point).

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a left hamstring injury. For Boston, Sam Hauser is out with a left ankle sprain. Jrue Holiday is out with a sprained right AC joint.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 69: Against the Celtics, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 5% Win big (by 10 or more points) (8 votes)

24% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (33 votes)

16% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (22 votes)

53% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (73 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

