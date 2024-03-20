Rapid Recap: Bucks 119, Celtics 122

In what looked like a night to forget for the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo, they would rally late to make a game of things before ultimately falling to the Boston Celtics, 119-122.

It was a mismatch early in terms of offensive effectiveness between the two teams, with Damian Lillard taking his time to get off the mark for Milwaukee while Boston had little trouble driving at the basket. Once Jayson Tatum subbed out, the Bucks stabilized thanks to a drop in Boston’s shooting and tendency to fall back towards bombing away from three. Celts up 33-28 after one.

The highlight of the second quarter was Danilo Gallinari dunking off a feed from Khris Middleton. It was, without a doubt, one of the most unbelievable things I’ve seen from a Buck this season. Good on him. Meanwhile, Boston’s threes started falling and the Bucks ran a Bobby Portis-Khris Middleton-Pat Connaughton-Patrick Beverly-Gallo lineup to start the quarter and were promptly speared for the trouble. Great. Bucks down 56-69 (nice) at the half.

Milwaukee fired themselves back into the thing with four threes within a few minutes after the break, but continued to struggle to sustain any coherence on either end for more than possession or two at a go. In reality, the team never really seriously threatened to take the lead back. Things got ugly again, then Doc put Gallo back out there, and it got horrid. Bucks down 83-101.

Just to frustrate your correspondent, the Bucks made it mildly interesting and brought it to within 12 with about 8:30 to go, only for Bobby to be outplayed by Payton Pritchard for post position. A tough Lillard three would make it a 10 point game, and out of nowhere Bobby decided to go from actively detrimental to the force that may just win us the game. Courageously, he called his number yet again off a quick-release above-the-break three to drag it to within six, 104-110. Yet another Bobby three brought it to within three, and you know he had to do it to ‘em with a missed heatcheck three. That miss finally snapped Milwaukee’s momentum a final time, and Tatum would score four straight. It remained the Bobby-Dame Show late, getting it as close as two points with Bobby at the line to convert the and-one. He’d miss, and the refs would send Jaylen Brown to the line. A Dame miss off the ATO later, and that’s about all she wrote as things were decided by free throws.

Bucks lose, 119-122.

Stat That Stood Out

14 points

Having scored 10 in the first three quarters, Portis turned things around out of the blue and largely carried the Bucks back into things late. While he was unable to put the final nails in the coffin, you have to credit the willingness to keep firing even when all prior evidence suggested that to be a bad idea. He’d end shooting 11-20 from the floor and 2-3 from three with 15 rebounds to boot.

