Bucks vs. Celtics: Moral Victory Loss

No Giannis Antetokounmpo, no victory for the Milwaukee Bucks as they dropped a 119-122 road game against Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Game Summary

A slow start for the Bucks offensively was exactly what the team would’ve hoped to avoid without Giannis Antetokounmpo to anchor production and force Boston to bend to his gravity. It was, discouragingly, an uneven beginning in large part due to mediocre interplay between Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard. With Boston’s perimeter defense dialed in on denying passing lanes between the two, it took the insertion of both teams’ substitutes for the trouble to tolerably smooth over. Lillard didn’t cover himself in glory going 2-6 from the floor with a single turnover an assist, but he wasn’t alone in an uninspiring first quarter performance. Thankfully, the Celtics shots stopped falling and they quit attacking the basket, giving Milwaukee enough of a reprieve to claw back into things, down 28-33 after one.

Coach Doc Rivers did little to inspire confidence in the Bucks taking advantage of the respite, running the vaunted PatB-PatC-Gallo-Portis-Khris lineup that quite literally looked like it had no clue how to do anything useful on either end of the floor. Payton Pritchard, who is a real person, led the way for a Celtics team that found its footing from distance and began picking Milwaukee’s lax perimeter defense apart. Given an opportunity to correct for the sins of that lineup with a timeout at the 8:00 minute mark, Doc said “lol” and put those same five back out there. Brook Lopez, who was pulled midway through the first and sat for a long stretch, was finally put back on the floor and was promptly outmuscled by Pritchard for a rebound. Lillard continued playing with about as much interest as your author felt once he realized the reality of the situation unfolding before him, and the Bucks would go into the break down 56-69.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t over just yet. Lillard came out of the break looking to make amends for a forgettable first half by hitting a pair of threes on back-to-back possessions and feeding Malik Beasley for a third three to reduce Boston’s lead to just three points. That burst was about all the team had in the tank, though. Brook Lopez continued to struggle on both ends of the floor, and any slight momentum would find Bobby Portis there to promptly halt it with ill-advised confidence to call his own number on a night where his jumper failed him. Gallo was checked back in alongside Bobby, nothing good happened, and the deficit would be 83-101 after three.

With the Celtics threatening to run away with things, the Bucks woke up in the final frame to make a game of it. Helped in part by the tendency to coast all teams in possession of a relatively easily-won lead are wont to do, Milwaukee started hitting shots and upped the physicality on defense to bring Boston’s offense to a stutter. Down 11, Portis would go on a personal 8-0 run in roughly 60 seconds of game time to drag it to within three, 108-111. Kristaps Porzingis would miss an open three to give the Bucks an opportunity to miraculously tie. Portis called his shot from there and would miss the early shot-clock heatcheck three. Tatum would go to the line to push the lead back up to five, and late-game Lillard three-point heroics proved to be insufficient to challenge for the lead. Whistles ensued, and the Bucks would walk away 119-122 losers.

What Did We Learn?

That the Bucks are really good at phoning it in when that’s the assignment? I hope?

A more serious answer: Any potential future Bucks-Celtics playoff series will hinge on two things. First, how Milwaukee survives the Brook Lopez/backup big minutes (he’ll get eaten alive in Boston’s base five-out offense, Bobby is as sink-or-swim as it gets depending on his shot, Jae Crowder). Second, how willing and able the Bucks are to answer Boston’s three-heavy offense with sheer physicality. There is space for finesse with Lillard and Middleton on the floor, but switching incessantly without making yourself felt would be a very effective recipe for seeing your season come to a brutal end. They can’t outshoot them, so they’ll have to out punch them. Sometimes, sports really are that simple.

Three Fourth Quarter Bucks

Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard, and Bobby Portis combined to score 32 of Milwaukee’s 36 fourth quarter points. When the chips were down and the team needed to lean on its best offensive performers to salvage something out of nothing, they nearly got it done. Shoutout to Pat Connaughton for registering a +17 plus-minus in the fourth, too.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Brook finished the game playing 21:15. He was only ahead of AJ Green, Jae Crowder, and Danilo Gallinari for time on the court. If you were worried about Doc being willing/able to pull the big man if tactics called for it, well...

Khris Middleton looked great in his second game since returning from that nasty ankle sprain. Some of the passing was wayward early before finally rounding into form. Dribbled with purpose and seemed a step or two ahead offensively. He’d finish with 22 points (8-11 shooting), 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Down 114-116 with ~33 seconds to play, Rivers pulled Lillard in favor of Patrick Beverly for defensive purposes. Clearly the idea was to try and get the ball back, call a TO, and put Dame back in, but thought it was some curiously specific game management by Doc.

Don’t look now, but Pat Connaughton may be back. Part of that successful fourth was tied up in his positively chaotic play on both ends. Glue guy does glue guy stuff.

The free throw differential was 14 to 29 in Boston’s favor. Make of that whatever you will.

While the Celtics hit them at a slightly better than season average rate (45% last night v. 39% for the season), they got up slightly fewer threes than usual (40 v. 42). Solving for that piece of the puzzle will determine any future matchups between these teams.

Danilo Gallinari dunked twice. Gallo’s Last Stand.

While Jae Crowder got the start in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, he finished with fewer minutes played than Gallo. Doc saving him up for heavy minutes tonight v. Brooklyn when Khris sits?

Wasn’t particularly impressed by Pat Bev’s defense in this one. Seemed over eager and thus prone to over helping and being put way out of position as a consequence. He’ll be critical when it comes to stiffening the perimeter defense, but this was a forgettable outing for him.

AJ Green’s streak of positive performances came to a close. Was a hell of a run while it lasted.

