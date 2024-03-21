Bucks vs. Nets: Game Thread

After a stop in Boston last night, the Milwaukee Bucks return home for a three-game homestand, starting tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton, with this being the second game of a back-to-back while he manages his left ankle sprain. Giannis is also listed as questionable, as he looks to make his return after missing the last two games with left hamstring tendinopathy.

Nets starting center Nic Claxton is listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness. Brooklyn will be without 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith, sidelined with left ankle soreness, combo forward Ben Simmons (lower left back impingement) and guard Dariq Whitehead (stress reaction on the left shin). As of the writing of this, there is no injury report out for the Bucks yet.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM (CDT).

