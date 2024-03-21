Rapid Recap: Bucks 115, Nets 108

Giannis returning was what the “Doc” ordered to get the Milwaukee Bucks back in the win column against the Brooklyn Nets tonight, 115-108. Damian Lillard went off for his third 30-point game in a row, hitting that figure on the nose and nailing five three-pointers in the process. Mikal Bridges goes for 24 points to lead the Nets.

The Bucks' defense came out strong in the first quarter, limiting the Nets offense to just 7-for-21 shooting. Milwaukee’s offense, on the other hand, came out and played some good old-fashioned bully ball, scoring 20 of their 26 points from the paint. That allowed them to take a 26-21 lead heading into the second stanza. The strategy seemed to shift in the second quarter for the Bucks, going to the three-ball and hitting 8-of-15 attempts. Five of those makes came from the duo of Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez, with the former hitting a classic “Logo Lillard” shot from 33 feet. The shooting display gave the Bucks a 60-44 lead heading into the locker room.

Brooklyn shifted the momentum in their favor to start the third quarter, cutting Milwaukee’s lead down to six, thanks to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. Yet an unsung hero emerged as AJ Green nailed back-to-back threes to push the Bucks’ lead back to double digits heading into the fourth quarter, 81-69. What seemed like a cruise control win shifted dramatically in the fourth quarter, as the Nets battled all the way back to take their first lead since the game was 11-9 in the first quarter. The two sides continued to go back and forth, but a Malik Beasley corner three helped ice the game for the Bucks.

Despite the win, rebounding was still a major issue for the Bucks. The Nets feasted on both ends of the glass, collecting 14 offensive rebounds and out-rebounding the Bucks 59-45.

