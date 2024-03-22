Bucks vs. Nets: Escaping Disaster

Despite losing a 20-point first-half lead, the Milwaukee Bucks escaped with a win against the Brooklyn Nets, 115-108. Damian Lillard had his third straight 30-point game, with 13 points in the fourth quarter alone. Giannis Antetokounpo had 21 points in his first game back in a week, while A.J. Green had 15 points on five made threes. Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 24 points and Cam Thomas kept up his 20+ point game streak in March with 21.

Game Summary

It was a relatively low-scoring first quarter from both sides. The Bucks opted to pound the ball into the paint, scoring 20 of their 26 points from the inside. It all started with Giannis Antetokounmpo early, scoring five of the first seven points for Milwaukee. The Nets’ hottest player, Cam Thomas, kept Brooklyn in it early, putting up six points in the first five minutes. The Bucks’ defense “stood on business,” as they limited the Nets to just 33% from the field (7-for-21), but the Nets kept it within three. Giannis flexed his star power in the final 30 seconds of the frame, scoring two lay-ups in a row to give Milwaukee a 26-19 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Bucks finally broke the game open in the second quarter, with Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez taking turns knocking down three-pointers. What started as a five-point game to begin the second turned into a 20-point game, with the two former All-Stars hitting five combined threes in just under four minutes. We even got a signature “Logo Lillard,” as Dame bombed in a shot from 33 feet. The Nets’ offense did find some more momentum, scoring 23 points in the second, but the Bucks’ eight made threes stunted any chance Brooklyn had to claw their way back. Malik Beasley capped off the quarter with a floater to beat the buzzer and give Milwaukee a 60-44 lead. Lopez led the Bucks in scoring with 15 points at the break, while Thomas had 12 for the Nets.

Brooklyn came out of the gates fast in the third quarter, trimming Milwaukee’s 16-point lead down to just six. With the game getting closer, things got a bit heated, as after Dennis Schröder undercut Giannis on an alley-oop attempt, Jae Crowder stepped in and started getting into it with the German point guard. After they were separated, Schröder walked up to Giannis and started talking to him, which Antetokounmpo took exception to. The extracurriculars resulted in technical fouls for Giannis and Crowder, while Schröder was tagged with a technical and personal foul. Once the dust had settled, the Bucks still found themselves in the lead by 12 points heading into the fourth quarter, 81-69, thanks to back-to-back threes from A.J. Green.

Despite being 17 games under .500, the Nets continued to make life difficult for the Bucks to close them out. Brooklyn began the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the lead down to four, forcing Doc Rivers to call timeout. The Nets kept pushing, and took their first lead of the night, since they led 11-9 in the first quarter, thanks to a Cam Johnson three-ball. Then the “Clutch Bucks” emerged as Giannis hit a three to tie the game. Each team traded blows until the Bucks were finally able to pull away. Dame came up with a clutch steal on Cam Thomas, leading to a fastbreak three for Malik Beasley.

“Just knowing personnel, obviously he’s a scorer. Just watching him play, a lot of guys you know what direction they want to get to, and on that side of the floor he would probably try to get to his right hand so I didn’t want to jump too far that way,” Lillard said. “I played the right hand and sat down on that.”

Dame came back with two more makes in a row to give the Bucks a 10-point lead with 40 seconds left. Milwaukee would squeak out a 115-106 win when it was all said and done.

What Did We Learn?

The Bucks go as Dame goes. We all know that Giannis is a better player than him, but that doesn’t matter. What will determine whether the Bucks can win another title will be the play of Dame. So far this season, whenever Dame is on, the Bucks are a championship-caliber team.

The Bucks and Damian Lillard this season:



3-0 when Dame scores 40+ points

16-2 when Dame scores 30+ points

27-5 when Dame scores 25+ points

22-1 when Dame shoots 50%+ FG

“Dame defensively was phenomenal, all game,” head coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s a very competitive guy and you can see that tonight.”

Lillard finished with a total statline of 30 points, 12 assists, three rebounds and two steals.

“He has the ball in his hands more and the more he has it, the more confident he is to run the team,” Rivers said. “I don’t think Dame has run the team this year and now he’s running the team with him and Giannis which I think is a good combination.

Three Things

AJ Green

Green became somewhat of an unsung hero as the Bucks held off the Nets. During Brooklyn’s rally in the third quarter, the Nets were outscoring the Bucks 23-11 before Green knocked down two big three pointers. Those buckets gave Milwaukee a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“My job is kind of easy, I just gotta find space,” Green said. “My teammates, whether it’s Dame, Giannis, anybody, they attract so much attention. They are the ones that really make plays and they trust when I shoot it, so just trying to shoot it with confidence and live with the result.”

The former Wisconsin Herd guard hasn’t had the most consistent playing time between either of the Bucks head coaches this season, so he makes sure to stay engaged when his number is called.

“It’s mostly mental, staying engaged on the bench, figure out how they’re guarding, where shots might be, just trying to be in the game,” Green said. “Even thought I might not be on the court playing, it really helps the most. That’s part of it to, just staying ready.”

Green ended his day with 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting from beyond-the-arc, as well as two rebounds.

Brook Lopez

Lopez was instrumental in the Bucks’ first-half run to get out to that 20-point lead. He and Dame were trading long distance shots, with Lopez hitting a couple that were nearly 30 feet, while Lillard had logo 33-footer.

“It’s been great, when they (Lopez and Green) shoot the ball I expect it to go in. I think that’s the biggest difference now, just them having the ability to do it,” Lillard said. “I’ve been on a team, we’ve had guys in practice and workouts you see them shooting it and they make it. But when it’s pressure on them in the game, when the other team is on a run, not shooting the ball great to still shoot them and make them when the team needs them, it’s different.”

While cooling off in the second half, Lopez still had 17 points on 3-for-5 shooting from deep to go along with five rebounds. The Bucks are now 4-1 in the month of March when Lopez scores 10 or more points, with the lone loss coming Mar. 8 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Malik Beasley

While not his most spectacular shooting performance, Beasley made his shots when it counted most. The key play of course, coming with 1:37 left and the Bucks up by just two, Beasley ran to the corner on Lillard’s steal and knocked down a three to give the Bucks a five point lead, 106-101, before Lillard iced the game with five straight points.

Beasley only hit two shots from distance, but still had 16 points and six rebounds, five of them coming on the defensive glass.

Bonus Bucks Bits

The Bucks continued to play well in the second game of a back-to-back this season, improving to 9-3.

The win gave the Bucks their first season sweep of the Nets since the 2016-2017 season.

The Bucks won their fifth consecutive game at home, improving to 28-6 at Fiserv Forum this season and 45-25 overall. Milwaukee hasn’t lost at home since returning from the All-Star break, with its last loss coming on Feb. 13.

Giannis spoke about what it was like for him to have to sit out the last two games against Phoenix and Boston.

“You have to think about the bigger picture and obviously I could play through a little bit of pain through a couple of games, but at the end of the day it’s not smart,” Antetokounmpo said.

Brook Lopez had a nasty poster on Nic Claxton in the first quarter after Dame found him out of a double-team.

It was NBA Paint night for the Bucks, and so they had the (what I would consider) legendary Twitter account NBA Paint create their version of the Bucks players and plays from tonight’s game. My personal favorite is this one of Dame’s logo three during the second quarter. Just pure art.

