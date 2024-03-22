Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 21

The dispiriting taste of those three West Coast losses might not be completely out of some fans’ mouths, but the Bucks have still won eight of their last twelve. With a Cleveland loss in Minnesota tonight, Milwaukee would be two games up on their Central Division rival for the East’s two seed with a dozen contests left. Based on this week’s Tuesday Tracker, people seem to recognize that the Bucks’ playoff chances are improving, particularly with the return of Khris Middleton. Here are the highlights:

Poll With fourteen games left, one game up on the Cavs, three on the Knicks, and four on the Magic, where do you expect the Bucks to finish? This poll is closed 71% 2 seed (111 votes)

25% 3 seed (39 votes)

2% 4 seed (4 votes)

0% 5 seed or lower (1 vote) 155 votes total Vote Now

Poll What was a bigger problem in recent blowout losses to the Warriors and Kings? This poll is closed 17% The offense (26 votes)

43% The defense (65 votes)

39% Can’t pick one (60 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll Thinking ahead to the playoffs, how necessary is it for the Bucks to be quicker and more athletic than we’ve seen against some regular season opponents? This poll is closed 48% Very necessary (72 votes)

35% Not that necessary (53 votes)

8% Only against Indiana (13 votes)

6% Unnecessary (10 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which coach would you trust more in the postseason? This poll is closed 43% Mike Budenholzer (65 votes)

56% Doc Rivers (86 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll Damian Lillard is up to 35.4% from three on the season. On average, how well do you expect him to shoot in the playoffs? This poll is closed 45% 37% or better (71 votes)

38% 35–37% (60 votes)

7% 33–35% (11 votes)

8% 33% or worse (13 votes) 155 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? This poll is closed 70% Yes (106 votes)

5% No (8 votes)

24% Undecided (36 votes) 150 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? This poll is closed 75% Yes (112 votes)

9% No (14 votes)

14% Undecided (22 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? This poll is closed 66% Yes (105 votes)

24% No (39 votes)

9% Undecided (15 votes) 159 votes total Vote Now

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.