Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview: Playoff Atmosphere

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. It’s the first half of a twofer, with the Bucks visiting OKC mid-April.

Where We’re At

The Bucks split a SEGABABA against the hapless Nets and hapful Celtics. They only played a single quarter of basketball against the Celtics, a brilliant ploy to conserve energy to barely stave off the Nets the following night. We could only read so much into those games given the absence of Giannis and Khris, respectively, but woof, it didn’t look pretty at times. Khris’ absence made the offense hard to watch, but the absence of Giannis - and his reliable greatness - made for tough going.

The Thunder are atop the Western Conference, coming off of wins against the Mavs, Grizz, Jazz, and Raptors. Not exactly Murderers’ Row, but a consistent streak of solid play. The Thunder are good, young, and deep, led by SGA but with a host of other talent. They’ll be looking to hold off the Nuggets in the battle for the one seed.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Giannis (left hamstring tendinopathy) and Khris (left ankle sprain) are probable.

The Thunder have a clean bill of health. Ah, youth.

Player To Watch

I’ll be watching how the Bucks deal with Chet, especially with Brook receiving fewer minutes as of late.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CDT.

Poll Game 71: against the Thunder, the Bucks will… Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 23% Win big (by 10 or more points) (22 votes)

44% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (42 votes)

21% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (20 votes)

11% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (11 votes) 95 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+