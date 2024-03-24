Bucks vs. Thunder: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks take on Oklahoma City Thunder. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
How To Watch
Bally Sports WI at 6:00 CDT.
Poll
Game 71: against the Thunder, the Bucks will…
This poll is closed
-
22%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
45%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
20%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
11%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
