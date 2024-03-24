 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Thunder: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM (Central)

By Morgan Ross
The Milwaukee Bucks take on Oklahoma City Thunder. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:00 CDT.

Poll

Game 71: against the Thunder, the Bucks will…

This poll is closed

  • 22%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (31 votes)
  • 45%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (63 votes)
  • 20%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (16 votes)
138 votes total Vote Now

