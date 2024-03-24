Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Thunder 93

In a battle between two MVP candidates, Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks came out and thrashed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning 118-93. Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly put up a 20-20 game, scoring 29 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. Josh Giddey had a surprisingly good shooting night, with 19 points on 4-for-6 three-point shooting.

For two teams averaging over 120 points per game, it looked more like a defensive showcase from both sides in the first two quarters. In the first, the Bucks’ defense held the Thunder scoreless for three minutes and 44 seconds to turn their six-point deficit into a five-point lead. Milwaukee would only lead by two heading to the second after an Isaiah Joe three-pointer, 24-22. After a strong first quarter, Khris Middleton continued to fill up the stat sheet in the second quarter. “Khash” came up clutch, as after a 12-2 OKC run to take a one-point lead, Middleton nailed a mid-range jumper over the 7’1” Chet Holmgren to give the Bucks a 48-47 halftime lead.

The Bucks broke the game wide open in the third quarter, going on a 20-6 run to take a lead as big as seventeen points. The trio of Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and Jae Crowder helped extend the Bucks’ lead to 18 points after OKC had cut the lead back down to 11. Milwaukee would go into the fourth up 82-64, with the Bucks holding the Thunder to just 17 points in the frame.

The hustle leads to the and-one! pic.twitter.com/UMvjxE6SAb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 25, 2024

The fourth quarter was much of the same, with the Bucks keeping the pedal to the metal. After only scoring two points through three quarters, Damian Lillard came to life with nine in the frame. Milwaukee’s lead would grow as large as 26 points, and the Bucks cruised to a 118-93 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

The bench truly is the story of this game. With Damian Lillard struggling and only scoring two points through three quarters, the trio of Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder, and Pat Connaughton came up big. Those three combined for 36 of the Bucks’ 44 bench points.

