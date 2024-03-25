Bucks vs. Thunder: A Second Half Smack Down

After a tight first half, the Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Oklahoma City Thunder 70-46 in the second half on their way to a 118-93 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a 30-20 game with 30 points and 19 rebounds and Khris Middleton recorded his second career triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. MVP candidate Shai Gilegous-Alexander was held in check, scoring just 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting. Fellow guard Josh Giddey had a good night from beyond the arc, going 4-for-6 and scoring nineteen points with nine rebounds and eight assists.

Game Summary

The young Thunder came out and took the early advantage, with Josh Giddey hitting back-to-back threes, forcing Doc Rivers to call timeout with the Bucks down six. The Bucks’ defense would turn it around, holding the Thunder scoreless for three minutes and 44 seconds, allowing Milwaukee to take a five-point lead with 1:56 left in the first stanza. An Isaiah Joe corner three would end Oklahoma City’s drought but it was all they could muster, with the Bucks heading into the second quarter up by two, 24-22.

The Middleton-to-Giannis connection didn’t miss a beat with the former’s one-game absence, with “Khash” finding Antetokounmpo in the pick-and-roll for an impressive layup. Doc Rivers’ squad continued to bring the defensive intensity for most of the second quarter, giving themselves a nine-point cushion thanks to a Brook Lopez three-ball. OKC would then bounce back with a 12-2 run to give themselves a one-point lead. Middleton proved vital once again, as he rose for a mid-range jumper over Chet Holmgren with five seconds left, giving the Bucks a 48-47 halftime lead.

Things remained close early in the third quarter before the Bucks exploded on both ends. Milwaukee outscored Oklahoma City 20-6 through seven minutes of game time. The highlight of the run came from Malik Beasley, as he poked the ball away from Josh Giddey, dove on the floor, and saved the ball to Brook Lopez, who then found Giannis for an and-1 layup in transition. The Bucks took a seventeen-point lead, forcing a timeout from OKC coach Mark Daigneault. The Thunder would gain some ground after the timeout but still found themselves down by double-digits heading into the final quarter of regulation, 82-64.

It was more of the same in the fourth quarter, as the Bucks continued to pad their lead down the stretch. Khris punctuated his return to the lineup as he threw a lob to Giannis, one of several he threw to his teammate of eleven seasons. At one point Milwaukee led by as many as 26 and the benches finally emptied with Chris Livingston, MarJon Beauchamp, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo getting minutes. The deep reserves rode this game to the end as the Bucks won 118-93.

With Cleveland’s blowout loss to Miami, this win gives Milwaukee a three game edge in the race for the East’s two seed with eleven games remaining. The Bucks will have Monday off as they gear up to welcome the Lakers to Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, looking to avenge their loss a couple weeks back.

What Did We Learn?

A fully healthy Bucks team can beat the best of the best. This game was one of the rare instances where this Bucks team as currently constructed was fully healthy (minus A.J. Green who was out with a non-Covid illness) and it showed. The Bucks’ depth shined with Middleton and Lillard struggling with their shot for most of the night. Between Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and Jae Crowder, they scored 36 of the 44 bench points, with 32 of those points coming in the first three frames. Talking to the players after the game, they seemed more excited to be a full unit than playing one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

“We were most excited about being at full strength, this is the team we want to be having all guys out there and we want to play the right way and play together, and I think we did that,” Middleton said. “Everybody didn’t have a high-scoring night, but everyone did their job, they defended well, the guys who got trapped and saw two most of the time got off the ball and let the rest of guys make good plays.”

Three Bench Things

Bobby Portis

The Bucks bigs bullied the Thunder all night and Bobby Portis was a big contributor to that. Portis put up fifteen points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Even with just two assists, Portis made strong reads to Connaughton and Crowder in the second quarter for easy baskets, something that Doc Rivers has been focusing on with Bobby.

“It’s simplified things for us, it (teaches) us how to play,” Crowder said. “Obviously we were trying to play through Bobby a little bit in the post, we have to do a good job of getting his reads. When double teams are coming we have to play off the double team and cut properly and space properly, so we have been working on that every day at practice and we’re only going to get better with more reps.”

Jae Crowder

Much to the chagrin of our writers Kyle and Riley, Jae Crowder has been playing well over the last five games, averaging 10 points on 58.8% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc (two makes per game on four attempts). His defense and cutting ability were on full display, as he put up ten points on 4-for-4 shooting (2-for-2 from three), two rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

“The second unit was on a string tonight, just trying to change the game on both ends of the court and try and bring something to the team,” Crowder said. “I think we did a great job of uplifting and pushing the lead out a little bit and getting stops when we needed to and playing together.”

Pat Connaughton

With A.J. Green out, Pat Connaughton got a little bit more run with guard rotation being depleted and he made the most of it. Connaughton scored eleven points and played strong defense on the Thunder guards. Rivers was most impressed with his cutting and how he created open looks for others.

“Pat Connaughton is so important to our team (and) you see that every night,” Rivers said. “He created more points than he scored tonight with his cuts, he just knows when to cut. His ability to read the dunker’s spot and where to go is just amazing.”

Bonus Bucks Bits

It was the first time since Jan. 31 that the starting five of Dame, Malik, Khris, Giannis, and Brook have played together. That lineup has a net rating of +15.8 in 36 games and 544 total minutes played together.

Giannis broke his personal best for most points scored in a season. His previous high was in 2017–18 when he scored 2,014 points. His new record is now 2,023 points, five behind Michael Redd’s 2005–06 season. That would be the sixth-best in franchise history. The top five are all held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. His franchise record from 1971–72 might be untouchable at this point, but Giannis has a shot at topping number five (2,191 from 1973–74).

Giannis and Khris Middleton’s connection is fun basketball to watch. “Khash” found Giannis a few times throughout the game, including this alley-oop in the fourth quarter.

There was one more reason that Doc Rivers and Jae Crowder were happy outside of their win against the Thunder. Earlier in the day, their (and my) alma mater Marquette University made it to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since Crowder was wearing the blue and gold in 2013, taking down Colorado, 81-77.



“I’m very happy for them, both games created adversity for them and they overcame it,” Crowder said. “I’m glad to see those guys advance, get another week. I texted Shaka [Smart] earlier, and he responded, but I’m happy for him and happy for the guys.”



“I talked with Shaka after the game, [I’m] just really proud. Colorado is good, I think they’re the best offensive team that I’ve seen and there were five times tonight where Marquette could have let go of the rope cause [Colorado] kept scoring,” Rivers said. “Shaka and I were talking about what you see is that your team has decided they want to be great.”

