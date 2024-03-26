Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Preview: A battle of elite tall dudes

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers for just the second time this season. The first time these two teams met, the Lakers won a 123-122 shootout despite playing without LeBron James.

Where We’re At

The Bucks have enjoyed a nice string of victories over the last month-ish, winning four of their last five games and 11 of the last 15. The opponents during that stretch haven’t exactly been the league’s cream of the crop, but there’s some really solid wins in the mix and a competitive 3-point loss to Boston. In their most recent showing, the Bucks balled out in a 25-point win over the highly-seeded Thunder. In that dub, Giannis scored 30 with 19 rebounds, but the real story of this game was Milwaukee’s bench. Seven players scored double digits, three coming off the bench. Those three—Jae Crowder, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton combined for 36 points. We haven’t seen a ton of complete team efforts like that this year, but I’d be welcome to more of it!

The Lakers are winners three straight games, scoring 130+ points in two of the three. In their most recent game, they took down the Indiana Pacers in a 150-145 duel. Despite seemingly forgetting their defensive game plan in the locker room, the Lakers were able to escape victorious. A simple glance at the box score shows you how, as four of their five starters scored 25 points or more. Of that bunch, Anthony Davis led the way with 36, while LeBron James and Spencer Dinwiddie each added 26. They also had wayyyy better foul luck than their opponent, shooting 43 free throws compared to Indiana’s 16.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are probable with minor left leg injuries. MarJon Beauchamp is questionable with back spasms.

For the Lakers, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Colin Castleton are all out. LeBron James is doubtful, while Anthony Davis is probable.

Player To Watch

I’m excited to watch what Pat Connaughton does out there. Against OKC, he scored double-digits for the first time since March 8, so I want to see if he can build on that rhythm.

How To Watch

TNT at 6:30 PM CDT

