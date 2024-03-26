Bucks vs. Lakers: Game Thread

On a weekday evening showdown, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers!

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are probable with minor left leg injuries. MarJon Beauchamp is questionable with back spasms, and Patrick Beverley is out.. For the Lakers, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Colin Castleton are all out. LeBron James is also out, while Anthony Davis is probable.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

TNT at 6:30 CDT.

Poll Game 72: Against the Lakers, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 55% Win big (by 10 or more points) (47 votes)

36% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (31 votes)

4% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (4 votes)

3% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (3 votes) 85 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+