Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: Khash Advance

Tracking the larger sentiments of Bucks fans week by week

By Van Fayaz
Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

After 71 games, the Bucks are in the driver’s seat for the East’s two seed, remain a legitimate title contender (despite what Tim Legler may think), and are on pace for 53 wins. That’s about where many of us expected them to be back in October, but the path they forged to this point is one nobody could have guessed. Regardless, the roster and most importantly the big three are healthy, clicking the way fans hoped. If other fans and pundits aren’t noticing or are willfully ignoring how well this team plays when Khris Middleton is a part of it, that’s their problem.

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we’ll take stock of how you’re feeling about Middleton now that he’s back on the floor, with a 33-minute outing under his belt (I guess what Rivers said about him maybe not being on a minute restriction a few weeks ago was right). We also ponder getting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard some rest in an upcoming stretch against some mediocre (or worse) opponents, plus consider a shortened playoff rotation.

Poll

Did the blowout of OKC change your opinion of Milwaukee’s chances in a game or series against a much younger opponent?

view results
  • 59%
    More confident
    (13 votes)
  • 36%
    Unchanged
    (8 votes)
  • 4%
    Less confident
    (1 vote)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How concerned are you about Giannis’ hamstring tendinopathy?

view results
  • 4%
    Very concerned
    (1 vote)
  • 71%
    A little concerned
    (15 votes)
  • 14%
    Neutral
    (3 votes)
  • 9%
    Not really concerned
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Not concerned at all
    (0 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Now that Khris Middleton is back in the lineup, do you still think giving him a new contract last offseason was the right move?

view results
  • 66%
    Yes
    (14 votes)
  • 19%
    No
    (4 votes)
  • 14%
    Undecided
    (3 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Middleton has averaged 18.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 7.7 APG on .568/.417/.889 in his first three games back. Does this make you feel more optimistic about the Bucks’ playoff chances?

view results
  • 52%
    Yes, because he can maintain that production or at least come close to it
    (11 votes)
  • 33%
    Yes, but he probably won’t keep it up
    (7 votes)
  • 4%
    No, because he won’t keep that up
    (1 vote)
  • 9%
    No, because he’s too much of an injury risk
    (2 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the Bucks use an eight-man rotation in the playoffs instead of their usual nine, who should be removed?

view results
  • 0%
    Malik Beasley
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Patrick Beverley
    (0 votes)
  • 13%
    Pat Connaughton
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Jae Crowder
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bobby Portis
    (0 votes)
  • 86%
    Depends on the matchup
    (19 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should the Bucks try and rest Giannis and/or Lillard in upcoming games versus Atlanta, Washington, Memphis, and Toronto?

view results
  • 27%
    Yes, rest both
    (6 votes)
  • 45%
    Yes, rest one
    (10 votes)
  • 27%
    No, play them both as normal
    (6 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach?

view results
  • 81%
    Yes
    (18 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
  • 18%
    Undecided
    (4 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager?

view results
  • 76%
    Yes
    (16 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
  • 23%
    Undecided
    (5 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed?

view results
  • 80%
    Yes
    (17 votes)
  • 4%
    No
    (1 vote)
  • 14%
    Undecided
    (3 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!

