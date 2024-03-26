Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: Khash Advance

After 71 games, the Bucks are in the driver’s seat for the East’s two seed, remain a legitimate title contender (despite what Tim Legler may think), and are on pace for 53 wins. That’s about where many of us expected them to be back in October, but the path they forged to this point is one nobody could have guessed. Regardless, the roster and most importantly the big three are healthy, clicking the way fans hoped. If other fans and pundits aren’t noticing or are willfully ignoring how well this team plays when Khris Middleton is a part of it, that’s their problem.

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we’ll take stock of how you’re feeling about Middleton now that he’s back on the floor, with a 33-minute outing under his belt (I guess what Rivers said about him maybe not being on a minute restriction a few weeks ago was right). We also ponder getting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard some rest in an upcoming stretch against some mediocre (or worse) opponents, plus consider a shortened playoff rotation.

Poll Did the blowout of OKC change your opinion of Milwaukee’s chances in a game or series against a much younger opponent? More confident

Unchanged

Less confident vote view results 59% More confident (13 votes)

36% Unchanged (8 votes)

4% Less confident (1 vote) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll How concerned are you about Giannis’ hamstring tendinopathy? Very concerned

A little concerned

Neutral

Not really concerned

Not concerned at all vote view results 4% Very concerned (1 vote)

71% A little concerned (15 votes)

14% Neutral (3 votes)

9% Not really concerned (2 votes)

0% Not concerned at all (0 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Now that Khris Middleton is back in the lineup, do you still think giving him a new contract last offseason was the right move? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 66% Yes (14 votes)

19% No (4 votes)

14% Undecided (3 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Middleton has averaged 18.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 7.7 APG on .568/.417/.889 in his first three games back. Does this make you feel more optimistic about the Bucks’ playoff chances? Yes, because he can maintain that production or at least come close to it

Yes, but he probably won’t keep it up

No, because he won’t keep that up

No, because he’s too much of an injury risk vote view results 52% Yes, because he can maintain that production or at least come close to it (11 votes)

33% Yes, but he probably won’t keep it up (7 votes)

4% No, because he won’t keep that up (1 vote)

9% No, because he’s too much of an injury risk (2 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the Bucks use an eight-man rotation in the playoffs instead of their usual nine, who should be removed? Malik Beasley

Patrick Beverley

Pat Connaughton

Jae Crowder

Bobby Portis

Depends on the matchup vote view results 0% Malik Beasley (0 votes)

0% Patrick Beverley (0 votes)

13% Pat Connaughton (3 votes)

0% Jae Crowder (0 votes)

0% Bobby Portis (0 votes)

86% Depends on the matchup (19 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should the Bucks try and rest Giannis and/or Lillard in upcoming games versus Atlanta, Washington, Memphis, and Toronto? Yes, rest both

Yes, rest one

No, play them both as normal vote view results 27% Yes, rest both (6 votes)

45% Yes, rest one (10 votes)

27% No, play them both as normal (6 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 81% Yes (18 votes)

0% No (0 votes)

18% Undecided (4 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 76% Yes (16 votes)

0% No (0 votes)

23% Undecided (5 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 80% Yes (17 votes)

4% No (1 vote)

14% Undecided (3 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!