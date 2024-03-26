Ask away for Questions & Antlers, featuring Bucks radio play-by-play man Dave Koehn!

After his colleague Justin Garcia stopped by last month and one of his play-by-play forebearers Jim Paschke last week, we’re back with the radio voice of the Bucks: Dave Koehn!

You’ve heard Dave on the television mic for the last couple games as Lisa Byington is out covering March Madness, and soon he’ll slide back into his familiar spot on the Bucks Radio Network. Though he’s only been in the role with the Bucks since the 2021–22 season after taking over for longtime play-by-play announcer Ted Davis, he has a long history on the AM/FM airwaves and in basketball. Dave was the voice of the University of Virginia Cavaliers, calling their football, men’s basketball, and baseball games for over a decade. He also broadcast elsewhere in the NCAA with the University of Kansas (his alma mater), University of Vermont, and Sam Houston State, plus minor league baseball and stations in Texas and Colorado. He’s also done some TV work for Comcast Sports New England and as a host of the weekly UVA Sports Report.