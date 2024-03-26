Rapid Recap: Bucks 124, Lakers 128

In a marathon of a game, the Los Angeles Lakers came from behind and defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 128-124.

Cold shooting plagued the Lakers in the first quarter, as they clunked together a 7-of-25 shooting line in the first 12 minutes. Milwaukee did a good job taking advantage of that, Led by seven points apiece from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, the Bucks leapt out to a 32-16 advantage after the opening period.

Thanks to Giannis securing a double-double through two quarters (17 points, 11 rebounds), the Lakers never saw the lead in the opening half. Instead, Milwaukee owned a comfortable 58-42 lead at the break.

Despite the Lakers slicing things to a single-digit deficit around the midway mark of the third, the Bucks weathered the storm and didn’t let them fully back in it. A Giannis buzzer-beater ended the quarter and sent the Bucks into the fourth with an 88-74 advantage.

Los Angeles made it interesting down the stretch, once again making it a single-digit game. The Bucks continued to crumble, allowing it to get to a point where the Lakers had a chance to win it with 0.8 seconds left. Austin Reaves’ 3-point attempt bounced off the glass and was no good, sending this one to OT.

It’d be a back-and-forth OT session before a Damian Lillard corner three gave Milwaukee a two-point advantage with 13.6 seconds left. D’Angelo Russell tied it on the other end with a pair of free throws, giving the Bucks another chance to win it at the buzzer. Damian Lillard got a lay-up opportunity, but AD was there to swat it away and we headed into 2OT at 117 all.

Austin Reaves hit a wide-open three late in the second OT period that gave Los Angeles a three-point lead, effectively serving as the dagger. Giannis then missed a pair of free throws on the other end, forcing Milwaukee to foul. Anthony Davis sealed it at the free throw line, providing the Lakers with a 128-124 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

The Bucks didn’t do the best job closing this one out. While they sealed off the Lakers’ comeback efforts numerous points throughout the night, poor play down the stretch allowed them back into it. Milwaukee was up 17 points in the fourth quarter and allowed Los Angeles to come well within striking distance late, ultimately fully giving up the lead. In fact, they were outscored 19-7 once Giannis came back in regulation. Just a night to forget from the Bucks, as it was well in their grasp all night long and slipped away in the dying embers.

