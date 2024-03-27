Bucks vs. Lakers: Milwaukee Stumbles in 2OT

In a disappointing loss, the Milwaukee Bucks coughed one up against the Los Angeles Lakers, falling in double overtime, 128-124. You can check out our Rapid Recap here.

Game Summary

There wasn’t much scoring coming from the Lakers at the beginning of this one. Through the first five minutes, the Bucks held them to just a Rui Hachimura bucket. Milwaukee took advantage of Los Angeles’ porous 7-of-25 shooting in the opening quarter, resulting in the Bucks doubling up the Lakers after a quarter of play, 32-16.

The Lakers never gained a share of the lead in the first half. Instead, the Bucks carried their double-digit lead into the locker room, 58-42. Giannis nabbed a double-double through two quarters, sitting at 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Los Angeles eliminated Milwaukee’s double-digit lead in the third, slicing things to a seven point deficit at one point. However, it was short-lived, as Giannis Antetokounmpo took over and helped Milwaukee recalibrate. A buzzer-beater put-back from Antetokounmpo made the Bucks’ lead grow to 88-74 headed into the fourth.

Milwaukee coughed up a 17-point lead in the fourth, not taking advantage of opportunities to close this one out. With 0.8 seconds left in regulation, the Lakers had a chance to win it. Austin Reaves got a great look at a 3-pointer that ultimately failed to go down and we headed to overtime knotted up at 101 apiece.

The first OT would be neck-and-neck throughout. Dame gave the Bucks the lead on a corner three, but D’Angelo Russell quickly tied it up on the other side of the floor at the free throw line. Lillard then got a look at a game-winner but had his lay-up swatted away by AD, and we headed to a second overtime period.

Austin Reaves, who had his finger prints all over this one with a triple-double, hit the biggest shot of the night with a 3-pointer on the left wing to give the Lakers a three point lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Giannis failed to convert on his free throw attempts on the other end of the floor, only to have Anthony Davis pad it with two free throw attempts of his own. Things ultimately culminated in Los Angeles snagging a come-from-behind 128-124 victory.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer, posting a triple-double of 29 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 assists. Damian Lillard featured 27 points of his own before fouling out.

Despite no LeBron, the Lakers had plenty of guys show up. They were led by Anthony Davis, who registered 34 points and 23 rebounds in a whopping 52 minutes played. Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell each posted 29 points of their own, with Reaves posting the second triple-double of his career.

What Did We Learn?

The Bucks should’ve had this one — plain and simple. It was one that they let get away. At one point, they boasted a 19 point lead. In the fourth, they were up by 17. However, the Lakers wouldn’t go belly up, even without having LeBron. Instead, the Bucks lacked the energy and will to put the nail in the coffin. An interesting note was that the Bucks were outscored 19-7 when Giannis re-entered the final quarter of regulation. Typically, he’s the one to close things out, but that wasn’t the case last night, as Milwaukee failed to score in the final 3:25 of fourth quarter action.

Three Observations

The Lakers had a Big Three, even without LeBron.

When it was announced that Los Angeles would be without LeBron’s services, it was easy to think that this one would be an easy victory for the Bucks. The line was set at -9 in favor of Milwaukee. However, you gotta tip your cap at D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Anthony Davis. All three of them stepped up in a major way. Davis led the way with 34 points and 23 boards in 52 minutes of action, while 29 points apiece came from Reaves and Russell. The Bucks simply didn’t have the answers for them last night.

There was quite a free throw differential that we don’t really see.

The Lakers shot 32 free throws compared to the Bucks’ 17 attempts, which is something that we haven’t typically witnessed this season. In his presser, Doc attributed it to a lack of aggressiveness. It’s something he’ll definitely preach moving forward. In the locker room, Dame mentioned that he was seeing calls made that he hasn’t seen in a while and thought to himself, “they’re calling that?” Then, when Giannis was asked about the alley-oop play, he said that he didn’t want to get fined but was unable to reach the ball for some reason. This is something that surely won’t impact the Bucks moving forward, but definitely a big takeaway from this one.

Giannis wasn’t able to close in his typical fashion.

While he had an effective night and posted a triple-double, the Lakers clawed their way back into it once Giannis was substituted back in. That’s something that we never have seen in the past and Antetokounmpo attributed it to just not finishing plays properly. It seemed like this could be summed up as his worst triple-double of his career. It’s also interesting that he was only able to rack up six free throw attempts on the evening. But given how Doc seems to be focusing on the aggressive side of the ball, I’d imagine this to not linger in the upcoming road trip. Last, here’s that full quote from Giannis:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, on this alley-oop:



"Yeah, I don't know. Khris threw the ball. I went up to get the ball. I really don't want to get fined, you know, um, but, I went up to get the ball and for some reason, I wasn't able to get the ball and wasn't able to end the game." https://t.co/AeVEjlLFqb — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 27, 2024

Bonus Bucks Bits

This was Darvin Ham’s second time returning to Milwaukee since becoming head coach of the Lakers. Here are his thoughts on the city from his pre-game presser:

“This place has a special place in my heart. Obviously, my first run here as a player. Getting to come back, coach here four years, win a championship, all my friends in the community. It’s been great. Just being able to ride through the streets a little bit yesterday, do some different things, have a big dinner over at the Calderone Club. Go support my son, he has his own little non-profit clothing line that he’s doing helping out mankind. It’s been great. They’ve embraced my family, along with myself. I’m a Midwest kid, so I love this city. I love this city. The people are awesome. But all of it, man. It’s coming back here. It’s giving me warm, fuzzy feelings. It’s a place I’ll always visit, always have a presence in.”

Bobby Portis posted another solid outing off the bench. He finished his evening with 18 poitns and 13 rebounds. He’s now reached double figures in 14 of his 16 games since the All-Star break.

Nearly every member of the Bucks’ starting five notched double-digit figures. The only one who didn’t was Brook Lopez, who finished with nine points.

The Lakers yellow jerseys still pop in person. It may be the most vibrant jersey I’ve ever seen.

Pat Connaughton had a sneaky good assist game, as he matched his career-high in dimes with nine on the night. He had previously set that new mark earlier this season.

