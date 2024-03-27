Breaking: Patrick Beverley Suffers Torn Wrist Ligament

The hits keep coming and they don’t stop coming for the Milwaukee Bucks. Fresh off a defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in double OT, guard Patrick Beverley revealed on his podcast that he has suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist:

Say it ain’t so….. pic.twitter.com/u9XTjDQNcN — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) March 27, 2024

Here’s an article with a few more details from the episode itself in case you don’t feel like watching/listening to the podcast. In short, we’ve got this:

According to Beverley, he sustained the injury when he missed a dunk attempt during warmups prior to Sunday’s game against the Thunder.

Of course.

There wasn’t an indication that he is going to undergo surgery right away, so there is supposedly a chance that he tries to play through it. However, the hit to his ability to play on both ends of the floor down an entire hand would probably be a case of diminishing returns for coach Doc Rivers and the staff.

This is truly scintillating stuff:

It sounds like Pat Bev is going to play through it.



He might be out for a little bit but he will be back when it counts.@PatBevPod @patbev21



pic.twitter.com/Iu96cM9kJG — Trevor Theissen (@trev_theissen) March 27, 2024

Beverley, 35, was acquired at the trade deadline for Cam Payne and a 2027 second-round pick. He has featured in 19 games since coming to Milwaukee, averaging 19.6 minutes played and counting stats of 5.1 points (.344/.340/.789), 2.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. Primarily acquired to help stabilize Milwaukee’s perimeter defense and, ideally, provide a bit of bite to the locker room’s personality, his loss will raise some questions on how the Bucks’ playoff rotation may shake out.

For now, we’ll continue to update this story with more details when we have them, and we wish Pat Bev a speedy recovery.