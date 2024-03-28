Bucks vs. Pelicans: Game Thread

In a weekday evening matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans!

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are probable with minor left leg injuries, and MarJon Beauchamp is probable with back spasms.

Patrick Beverley WILL PLAY, despite suffering a wrist injury earlier this week.

For New Orleans, Jose Alvarado is questionable with hip soreness, and Brandon Ingram is out with a left knee injury.

How To Watch

NBA TV or Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CDT

