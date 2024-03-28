Rapid Recap: Bucks 100, Pelicans 107

Though they almost rallied from an eighteen-point first-half hole, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center tonight, barely hitting the century mark in a slog of a game. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35, but just three of those came in the fourth. Zion Williamson notched 28 for the victors.

When both teams made each of their first three attempts, it looked like we might be in for a shootout between two of the league’s top ten teams. But they combined to shoot 37% for the remainder of the first and the Pelicans led 26-25 after one. The second was a bit of a disaster for the Bucks, whose shot selection looked ill-advised out of the gates. C.J. McCollum, Herb Jones, and Jonas Valanciunas carved Milwaukee up on both ends on their way to a 35-20 quarter, putting New Orleans ahead 61-45 at intermission.

Giannis went on an absolute rampage in the third, scoring 20 consecutive points and single-handedly cutting the Bucks’ deficit to three through the first ten minutes out of half. However, the Pelicans embarked on an 11-3 run in the quarter’s waning minutes to get back out in front 85-73 after three. With Giannis resting the fourth’s first four minutes, Milwaukee managed to get within seven before he reeentered. It took until the final four minutes to cut the New Orleans lead to five, but that was as close as they’d get as their offense got stuck in the mud.

Stat That Stood Out

For the second time this week, the Bucks were on the wrong side of a big free-throw disparity. After the Lakers got to the line 34 times on Tuesday, doubling the Bucks’ total, the Pelicans also hit that same figure tonight and sank 27 of them. Meanwhile, Milwaukee got their nineteen times and only hit ten. Six of the misses were from Giannis. In a seven-point loss, the nine misses loom large.

