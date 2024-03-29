Bucks vs. Pelicans: The Big Toughie

Trying to atone for a blown fourth-quarter lead on Tuesday, the Bucks couldn’t dig out of a first-half hole despite a solid defensive effort in the second half, losing to the Pelicans 107-100 in New Orleans last night. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 32 while Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley added 20 of their own, but those were the only Bucks over seven points. The Pelicans had five in double figures, topped by Zion Williamson with 28 and C.J. McCollum with 25.

Game Summary

After both sides traded makes, then misses in the opening minutes, a 9-2 Bucks run forced Pelicans head coach Willie Green to call a timeout down five. His guys then used Milwaukee turnovers (they had six in the first) to create an 11-3, jumping back in front before a bit more trading. Through one, it was 26-24 in favor of the home team.

New Orleans extended their advantage to nine early as Giannis, Patrick Beverley, and Bobby Portis engaged in a midrange-heavy sequence of bricks. It wasn’t until four and a half minutes into the second that the Bucks attempted their first shot inside twelve feet, as elite two-way play from Herb Jones helped the Pelicans go up by eighteen. Longtime Buck killer Jonas Valanciuas scored eleven of his thirteen points in the second, while eighteen from McCollum paced his squad to a 61-45 halftime edge.

Zion got more involved early in the third, but the Bucks managed to close it to single digits as Giannis took command of the offense, consecutively scoring 20 points. That put Milwaukee down just three in the closing minutes, but back-to-back threes from Trey Murphy III and another from Larry Nance Jr. pushed it back to double digits again, with an 11-3 New Orleans run making it 85-73 entering the fourth. Giannis scored all but eight of the Bucks’ 28 points in the period.

Giannis hit the bench after playing the previous dozen minutes, so someone had to pick up the slack for Milwaukee. Brook Lopez had a few points, but New Orleans missed enough shots to make it a seven-point game with just under eight to go. At this point, Giannis checked back in alongside the starters, but Zion swelled the lead back to twelve. But the Bucks battled back to within six with four remaining, and Dame hit a big three just over thirty seconds later cutting it to five. Unfortunately, they struggled to score on a very good Pelican defense and allowed Zion to get to the line, icing it on the other end.

Now up just 1.5 games on the Knicks (whom they hold the tiebreaker over) for the East’s two seed, the Bucks will head to Atlanta on Saturday, where the Hawks just took down the Celtics in OT for the second time this week.

What Did We Learn?

Something is up with Giannis at the end of games right now. On Tuesday, the Lakers had sliced a nineteen-point fourth-quarter deficit to twelve when Giannis reentered to chase a triple-double. He got the one dime needed for that, but as we know, LA outscored Milwaukee 19-7 in that final 6:56 and won in double OT. Giannis was 3/9 from the field (with just three shots coming in the fourth) and missed two free throws in that final seventeen minutes of gameplay.

On Thursday it was even worse: Giannis did not even attempt a shot until 28 seconds remained and the Pelicans were ahead by a pretty insurmountable eight. He played the final 7:48 and only registered three points (1/2 at the charity stripe), two boards, two assists, then his fourth and fifth personals. After his absolute rampage in the third quarter, and his teammates managing to actually tighten things up while he rested, I just don’t know what was going on.

Doc Rivers mentioned on Tuesday in his interview between the third and fourth that Giannis was pretty tired, hence the five minutes of rest that ensued. But he sure looked gassed as that one wound down. I don’t think I noticed it last night, and if that third quarter was any indication, I’m doubtful the nagging hamstring tendinopathy is the culprit here. He’s being much too passive on offense right now to help this team complete second-half comebacks or hold onto late leads. He defers to teammates—and Dame was pretty dang good in the fourth—but he’s struggling to break through interiors when teammates want to feed him the ball there.

At this point, let’s just hope he’s tired from a long season and/or saving things for the playoffs.

Three Pointers

The Bucks' defense was actually quite stout.

New Orleans only shot 39.6% from the field and after a solid 45.1% in the opening half, were held to a mere 32.5% after intermission—just 24 and 22 points in the last two frames. That 39.6% overall and 25% on 32 three-point attempts to a well-above-average offense shouldn’t be forgotten amidst the disappointment of Milwaukee coming up short, which is mostly because they couldn’t string together enough makes at the end.

Recent bench mob success screeched to a halt.

Reserve units have done rather well lately, mostly on the backs of a resurgent Bobby Portis (16.4 PPG in March) and Jae Crowder (43.8% from three this month). Pat Connaughton came back from the dead and A.J. Green has impressed on both ends too. None of them provided much last night, combining for a mere eleven on 4/15 shooting. Portis was the only one who got a second look to fall.

Turnovers plagued the Bucks, mostly in the first half.

Though Milwaukee coughed it up only five times after the first 24 minutes, the nine in the opening 24 was a big reason they found themselves down double-digits for most of the second stanza. Sure, they almost overcame this, but a whopping 17-2 differential in terms of points off turnovers is a big eyesore. It wasn’t just one Buck really, but Khris Middleton had four and Portis had three.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Giannis hit something of a mini-slump at the line these last two games, at one point missing nine consecutive free throws going back to Tuesday’s loss before making his first early in the third. He at least finished 5/7 on Thursday after misfiring on his first four.

After tweeting today—he was listed as questionable Wednesday, then out until midday Thursday—that he planned to play through his torn wrist ligament, Patrick Beverley checked in at the 1:18 mark of the first. His seven minutes didn’t go well at all. Most damningly, he took four shots that all lacked much touch, including three from the outside. He had already been really struggling from the floor prior to the injury, and it’s a bit worrisome that a player who opposing defenses already weren’t worried about will be even more ignored. That being said, it could be a bit of a liability to stick with a Dame and Beasley backcourt on the other end of the floor, their recent uptick in friskiness notwithstanding.

It wasn’t quite Dame Time, but Lillard did correct a cold start with a big fourth, knocking down four of his five shots for ten points, including a key triple. With Giannis MIA, the Bucks needed every bit of those. He ended with 20/7/5 on 8/16 shooting (3/6 from downtown).

Dame limped off the court at halftime after taking a knee to the left calf just before the horn, but started the second half as normal. He then headed to the locker room early in the third after cutting up his lip, where he got stitches, per Doc. But after hitting the bike with his fat lip, he played the entirety of the fourth.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Portis just doesn’t hit the same on the road. Some poor shot selection in thirteen first-half minutes earned him just three second-half minutes, then an early shower after picking up his third foul early in the fourth and his fourth less than a minute later. Again, this is nothing new, but the Bucks desperately needed some shot creation outside of Giannis and Dame. Portis couldn’t give them any.

Malik Beasley was a cool six of eleven from downtown, racking up 20 points of his own. Most of that damage came in the first half and he did his part to prevent things from getting too out of hand. His last trey got the game back within single digits with 4:33 left, but he missed two big ones in the last three minutes and committed a bad turnover. If any of those three things go the other way, it’s probably a one-possession game.

Time to talk about Middleton. He’s played five games since returning from his ankle sprain, with the following minute totals, in this order: 25, 33, 27, 39, 33. He seems to be healthy and primed for a big role on this team. He’s had two stinkers (4/15 and 3/12) after three great efforts (22, 22, then a triple-double). It’s not time to panic, and it’s certainly not time to call for the guy’s head (I’m looking at you, vocal minority of Bucks fans). I’d rather he be on the floor and struggling a bit in the regular season than him sitting out or on a minute restriction. Like any Buck, he should be judged after the playoffs.

