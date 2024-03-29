Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 22

With two weeks left in the regular season, it seems like fans are pretty settled in with their opinions on this Bucks squad. We know who they are, for better or worse, and recent results seem reflective of that. The majority of people following this team think they’re capable of championship greatness, a minority disagrees, and some of them are outwardly pessimistic. That’s the beauty of these polls: when social media is designed to amplify the loudest voices—who are usually the negative ones—we have numbers showing a more representative temperature of the fanbase.

Anyway, in this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we asked you about Khris Middleton’s return, Giannis’ hammy, and the playoff rotation. Here are the highlights:

Half of respondents weren’t phased by the Bucks’ success against the younger Thunder to think they could have similar success with a quicker, energetic team in the playoffs, but 48% now feel more confident.

61% are at least somewhat concerned about Giannis’ nagging hamstring that kept him out of two games last week.

With Middleton performing well in three of his first five games back from injury, 53% still feel that re-signing him last July was a good idea, while 26% disagree.

63% also feel that Milwaukee’s postseason chances are better because Middleton can maintain a level of production similar to those three games.

Another 61% feel that one of Giannis or Damian Lillard should rest in the next four games versus lesser competition.

Doc Rivers’ and Jon Horst’s approval ratings moved a couple points upward, with disapproval ratings remaining below 10%.

71% of fans polled think the Bucks can win the title, up 5%. 13% don’t, down from 25% last week.

Poll Did the blowout of OKC change your opinion of Milwaukee's chances in a game or series against a much younger opponent? 47% More confident (59 votes)

50% Unchanged (62 votes)

1% Less confident (2 votes) 123 votes total

Poll How concerned are you about Giannis' hamstring tendinopathy? 7% Very concerned (9 votes)

54% A little concerned (66 votes)

18% Neutral (22 votes)

16% Not really concerned (20 votes)

4% Not concerned at all (5 votes) 122 votes total

Poll Now that Khris Middleton is back in the lineup, do you still think giving him a new contract last offseason was the right move? 53% Yes (66 votes)

25% No (32 votes)

20% Undecided (26 votes) 124 votes total

Poll Middleton has averaged 18.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 7.7 APG on .568/.417/.889 in his first three games back. Does this make you feel more optimistic about the Bucks' playoff chances? 63% Yes, because he can maintain that production or at least come close to it (77 votes)

18% Yes, but he probably won’t keep it up (22 votes)

8% No, because he won’t keep that up (10 votes)

10% No, because he's too much of an injury risk (13 votes) 122 votes total

Poll If the Bucks use an eight-man rotation in the playoffs instead of their usual nine, who should be removed? 2% Malik Beasley (3 votes)

4% Patrick Beverley (6 votes)

14% Pat Connaughton (18 votes)

4% Jae Crowder (6 votes)

0% Bobby Portis (0 votes)

73% Depends on the matchup (93 votes) 126 votes total

Poll Should the Bucks try and rest Giannis and/or Lillard in upcoming games versus Atlanta, Washington, Memphis, and Toronto? 28% Yes, rest both (35 votes)

31% Yes, rest one (39 votes)

39% No, play them both as normal (48 votes) 122 votes total

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks' head coach? 73% Yes (88 votes)

6% No (8 votes)

20% Undecided (24 votes) 120 votes total

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks' general manager? 77% Yes (94 votes)

9% No (11 votes)

13% Undecided (16 votes) 121 votes total

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? 71% Yes (85 votes)

12% No (15 votes)

15% Undecided (19 votes) 119 votes total

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.