Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview: Return to Magic City

It’s the home stretch of the NBA season, and players for both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks are sitting out their match-up today as the teams prepare for their postseason journeys. Er, make that potential postseason journey for Atlanta—ultimately giving this game more meaning for the Hawks than the Bucks.

Where We’re At

The Bucks lost a double OT heartbreaker at home to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night and followed it up with a road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. With nicks, (ligament) tears, and bruises piling up, they look to get right tonight on the road in a city whose nightlife is perhaps second to only Miami’s when it comes to pre-game perils for NBA players. With a win today, Milwaukee would put more space between themselves and the Cleveland Cavaliers (currently up half a game on the Knicks for the three seed) in the standings, and be closer to solidifying the no. 2 seed for the playoffs.

For their part, the Hawks are rolling. Winners of four straight, Dejounte Murray dropped 44 points on 44 shots against the Boston Celtics just three days ago before announcing that Kobe Bryant would be proud of his shots-to-points ratio. It was their second victory over those same Celtics this week. His scoring spurt came at the right time, too, as the Hawks sit in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, jockeying with the Chicago Bulls for play-in seeding supremacy.

Injury Report

Whew. Damian Lillard is out for personal reasons, Khris Middleton is probable with a left ankle sprain, Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable with left hamstring tendinopathy, and MarJon Beauchamp and Patrick Beverley are both probable as they deal with back spasms and a wrist ligament tear, respectively.

The Hawks have a laundry list of players listed as fully out today: Trae Young (torn finger ligament—he’s no PatBev), Saddiq Bey, Kobe Bufkin, A.J. Griffin, Mohamed Gueye, and Onyeka Okongwu. Jalen Johnson is questionable with a sprained right ankle.

Player To Watch

Noted real estate developer Pat Connaughton avoided the chopping block at the trade deadline and could see more time bringing the ball up the court considering Beverley’s injury. Notably, Beverley logged only 7 minutes in the blowout against the Pelicans, so perhaps it’s for the best that Connaughton stuck around to be a seasoned vet with a (hopefully) steady hand.

How To Watch

NBA TV or Bally Sports WI at 6:30 PM CDT

Poll Game 74: against the Hawks, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 8% Win big (by 10 or more points) (1 vote)

50% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (6 votes)

33% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (4 votes)

8% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (1 vote) 12 votes total Vote Now

