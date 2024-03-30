Bucks vs. Hawks: Game Thread

Picture this: it’s Saturday night and you’re watching the Milwaukee Bucks play against the Atlanta Hawks as the 2023–24 NBA regular season winds down.

Damian Lillard will not play today for personal reasons, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are both listed as probable. Patrick Beverley is once again expected to play through a ligament tear in his wrist while MarJon Beauchamp may contribute if his back spasms allow; both are listed as probable.

Trey Young leads a litany of injuries for the Hawks as the star guard will not play, although Dejounte Murray is keeping the ship afloat—hot off scoring 44 points on 44 shots against the Boston Celtics—as Atlanta looks to extend its win streak to three games and hand Milwaukee a third consecutive loss.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter.

How To Watch

NBA TV or Bally Sports WI at 6:30 PM CDT

