Rapid Recap: Bucks 122, Hawks 113

The Milwaukee Bucks faced the Atlanta Hawks, coming off a four-game win streak with two wins against the Boston Celtics. The Bucks, led by Giannis, were able to win in Atlanta.

With no Damian Lillard available, the Bucks went to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez for their early scoring in the fight against the Hawks' early three-point shooting. Milwaukee had a balanced scoring output led by Khris Middleton and ended the first quarter with a 33-28 lead. In the second quarter, Milwaukee’s defense frustrated Atlanta’s offense, only allowing seventeen points, while Giannis led the Bucks’ offense, and the Bucks went into halftime with a 59-45 lead.

The Bucks started the third quarter well and extended their lead as high as 21. They kept attacking the paint, matched the Hawks’ buckets, and led by 15 heading into the fourth quarter. Milwaukee’s fourth-quarter struggles looked to reappear as Atlanta narrowed the lead down to five points at one point, but the visitors got the points they needed to see the game out and walk away with a win.

Stat that Stood Out

Damian Lillard was out, but Pat Beverly stepped up big with 18 points for Milwaukee, making timely buckets that the Bucks needed.

