Bucks vs. Hawks: Lemon Pepper Win

Damian Lillard was out for personal reasons, so the Milwaukee Bucks would have to find a way to win without him against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks were coming in on the backs of a four-game winning streak, which included a pair of victories against the Boston Celtics. With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, the Bucks left State Farm Arena victorious by a score of 122-113.

Game Summary

Milwaukee rode their OG Three to start things out on the scoring side, with Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez all contributing the first eleven points for the Bucks. Atlanta started the game making three of their first four threes before an early Milwaukee timeout. After the timeout, the Bucks went on an 8-0 run after and started finding their offensive rhythm. The Bucks had a stretch in the first quarter where they went 11/14 from the field, with a portion of that crucially coming while Giannis sat. The Bucks would end the first quarter leading 33-28.

Doc Rivers chose a Giannis-focused lineup to open the second frame, surrounding him with AJ Green, Jae Crowder, Pat Connaughton, and Bobby Portis for the first half of the second quarter. That group extended Milwaukee’s lead to seven behind a solid defensive showing. After a mid-quarter timeout, Milwaukee reinserted the starters, taking the Bucks' lead to double digits, and they were up 59-45 at halftime.

The Bucks continued getting the baskets they needed; combined with Atlanta’s consistent struggles on offense, Milwaukee pushed their advantage to 21 at one point. The Hawks got a mini run going in the middle of the third, forcing Milwaukee to call a timeout with four minutes to go to stabilize. Milwaukee responded well out of the timeout with Giannis in particular going out and dunking everything in sight. The Hawks did go on a 9-2 run when Giannis went to the bench before Jae Crowder made three free throws to leave Milwaukee up 89-74 going into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks tried using a Khris and bench lineup to start the fourth quarter, but the Hawks didn’t go away quietly, eventually reducing the Bucks’ lead to five points. After another Bucks timeout, the offense came back to life for Rivers starting with threes from Brook and Khris plus Pat Bev scoring baskets too. A Malik Beasley three with a minute and a half left was the dagger Milwaukee needed, and despite some late Atlanta threes, the Bucks left the Peach City with a 122-113 win.

The Bucks will travel to the nation’s capital and face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

What Did We Learn?

Without Damian Lillard, asking who on the Bucks roster would pick up his scoring load was the key question for Milwaukee. The answer? A collective effort.

Khris Middleton started the first quarter with twelve points, mixing some threes with midrangers. Brook Lopez was bullying down low most of the game, and though Giannis had a so-so night near the rim, he was making his free throws and had 36 points. Pat Beverley took Dame’s spot in the starting lineup and scored eighteen points, while Bobby Portis executed in the post to the tune of thirteen points. The Bucks didn’t shoot the deep ball well in the first half going 4/13 from distance, but still had 59 points in the half. Yes, Atlanta is not a good defensive team, but when you are missing someone like Dame, getting points with ease is always a positive.

Three Easter Bucks

The Bucks relied on ball movement.

While Milwaukee ultimately never solved their trouble with three-point shooting (only going 8/28 from three) the Bucks were still humming with no issues in large part thanks to ball movement. Milwaukee had sixteen assists in the first half and started the third quarter with three quick-assisted baskets as well. The biggest factor in the Bucks’ struggles in the fourth quarter was the lack of ball movement for most of their possessions. Thankfully, easy buckets returned in the second half of the fourth quarter as Milwaukee returned to the “sharing is caring” attitude that paced them throughout the night.

We got the good Giannis free throw night.

Giannis has struggled with free throws lately, but tonight was a nice change of pace. He’d go 12/16 from the line with most of those attempts coming in the third quarter. This is just the cycle of Giannis free throw discourse. Sometimes he will have awful nights, but then he can have a good free-throw shooting game like this and go a long way to pacing the team. We just have to hope the good games show up more often than not in the postseason.

Milwaukee made Atlanta work for every point.

The Hawks started the game well making four of their first five shots. Once Doc Rivers called an early timeout, Milwaukee’s defense improved and made things more complicated for Atlanta. The Hawks couldn’t make their threes and had a hand in their face for most of their shots. Interestingly, the longest stretch of the Hawks’ struggles came while Giannis was the nominal center. The Bucks limited the Hawks to seventeen points in the second quarter, and even though Atlanta made more baskets in the third, Milwaukee still got a hand in their face. When the game got close late, the Bucks relied on their defense to shut the door and come home with a win.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Fourth-quarter execution was still a question mark without Lillard available, but Milwaukee dug in well enough to hold on.

Patrick Beverly went from shock reveal on his podcast that he tore the ligaments in his right wrist to... starter a few days later? And he added eighteen points to boot? Perhaps the power of podcast friendship is greater than we originally thought.

Malik Beasley struggled with his three-point shooting, but he hit some midrange shots and the dagger at the end. Will he be able to maintain that full-48 shooting capability in late-game playoff situations? If he can it’ll help him retain his spot in the rotation even if the early shots don’t fall for him.

Giannis had sixteen points in the third quarter and was a one-man wrecking crew. In an early-season matchup between these teams, Atlanta’s athleticism carried them to a dominant road win. Antetokounmpo won the athleticism battle all on his own last night.

This was Milwaukee’s first win in a game that Damian Lillard didn’t play in.

After scoring 44 points on Thursday against Boston, the Bucks limited Dejounte Murray; he only scored 20 points on 19 field goal attempts.

