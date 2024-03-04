Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview: Doc’s Revenge Part 2

The Milwaukee Bucks will get a stern test tonight at home as they face the Los Angeles Clippers, trying to make it six wins in a row after the All-Star break. This is the first time these two teams have faced off this season.

Where We’re At

As mentioned, Milwaukee has won five games in a row, and it’s been on the back of their defense. The Bucks have not allowed their opponents to score 100 points in four straight games. Under Doc Rivers, the Bucks have achieved this five times, while that only happened once under Adrian Griffin. The Bucks have a top five defensive rating since Doc Rivers took over, and now that the offense seems to be figuring it out, the Bucks are looking more like the title contenders we were hoping to see.

The Clippers are having a very good year. They have always been a healthy team that is considered a contender for the Western Conference title. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are playing at their best, while the addition of Russell Westbrook does not seem to have deterred them. Still, the most significant change for the Clippers is known choker James Harden. Even though I’m not a big fan, his addition has been very helpful for the Clippers, and he has played at a level that most have expected out of him. We’ll see what happens in the postseason when the annual Harden choke job happens, but for now, the Clippers can’t be too upset. They’re sitting at fourth in the Western Conference, looking like a team that could make it to the Finals and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 89-88 last night.

Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable because of left Achilles tendonitis. Khris Middleton is out, Chris Livingston is doubtful, and MarJon Beauchamp is probable. Russell Westbrook will not suit up for LA due to a hand injury.

Player To Watch

Brook Lopez will have a lot on his plate tonight. The center must be aware of Harden pick-and-rolls along with Kawhi and Paul George mid-range jumpers. He then will need to manage Ivica Zubac and Daniel Theis down low. Brook has taken more threes of late, and if that shot keeps falling, it could allow Milwaukee to stretch a defense with plenty of good defenders. Known Bucks killer Norm Powell will come off the bench, so I hope he doesn’t have a good game.

How To Watch

NBATV, Telemundo WI, and local stations listed below at 7:00 PM CST:

WMLW, WDJT (Milwaukee)

WISC (Madison)

WBAY (Green Bay)

WEAU, WECX (Eau Claire/La Crosse)

WSAW, WYOW (Wausau)

WQAD (Davenport, IA, Rock Island/Moline, IL)

