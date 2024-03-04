Seeking your opinions on women’s sports!

If you follow women’s sports at the college or pro level, a former SB Nation hoops writer would like to hear from you! We’re one of a few affiliates helping out Zack Ward, the site manager for Swish Appeal (SB Nation’s women’s basketball site) from 2021–23, with a study for his graduate program in communications at DC’s American University.

While Wisconsin unfortunately doesn’t have a WNBA team, it has one of the premier NCAA women’s volleyball programs that won a national title just over two years ago and came close again this year. Then there’s the USA women’s national soccer team, the NWSL, women’s college basketball, softball, or individual sports. Or perhaps you don’t like women’s sports very much, or at all.

Regardless of your thoughts on women’s sports, Zack wants your help. If you aren’t a fan of most women’s sports, what kind of storylines would pique your interest from a PR perspective? And if you are a fan, what made you one? Those are some of the kinds of questions in the survey.

Here is the link to the survey. Zack and us thank you for your time, and hopefully we’ll be able to share some of the results once it’s complete!