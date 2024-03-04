Rapid Recap: Bucks 113, Clippers 106

In a come-from-behind victory, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers at home without Giannis Antetokounmpo, 113-106.

The Bucks knew this would be even more of a challenge when it was announced they’d be without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Things started out on the right foot, but James Harden then started scoring baskets, providing the Clippers with a lead they’d carry into the second quarter, 35-25.

Despite Damian Lillard’s strong second quarter, the Clippers were still able to maintain the lead they built in the first. At the break, Milwaukee found themselves down, 55-48.

Los Angeles kept their lead throughout the third. For a majority of the quarter, the Bucks struggled to generate enough offense to create a spark. A Malik Beasley three finished the scoring in the period and sliced the Clippers’ lead to 81-73 going into the fourth.

And then, the script flipped. Milwaukee came out firing on all cylinders to begin the quarter, taking advantage of a Los Angeles scoring drought. Clutch basket after clutch basket sealed it down the stretch, and the Bucks ultimately came from behind for a 113-106 win.

Stat That Stood Out

It was good for the Bucks to see Damian Lillard step up in Giannis’ absence. It’s been something that’s been brewing for a bit and without Antetokounmpo tonight, Dame stepped up for Milwaukee. He was the catalyst for all things offense for Milwaukee, racking up 41 points. The Bucks needed him to step it up tonight and he absolutely delivered.

