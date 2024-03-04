Bucks vs. Clippers: Game Thread

After a short jaunt to Chicago and Charlotte, the Milwaukee Bucks are back home to face the Los Angeles Clippers before heading out on a four-game road trip through the state of California. The big news is that Giannis will not suit up tonight after being listed as questionable with left Achilles tendinitis yesterday and attempting his usual warmup:

Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for tonight’s game.



Rivers said Antetokounmpo has been dealing with the left Achilles tendinitis for the last few games. https://t.co/uG4mID2WOk — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 4, 2024

MarJon Beauchamp also won’t play with left foot tendinitis despite being listed as probable, joining Khris Middleton on the sidelines. So it’s the Dame Lillard show tonight against a pretty healthy Clippers squad.

