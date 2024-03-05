Bucks vs. Clippers: No Giannis, No Problem

In a game that saw them without their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind and earned a hard-fought victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-106.

Game Summary

This one had some air let of out it when it was announced pregame that the Bucks would be without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee did a good job of starting the game in a respectable way without their leader, but about midway through the quarter, James Harden began to get hot. He’d finish with 11 points in the first stanza, supplying Los Angeles with a 35-25 lead.

Milwaukee kept within striking distance thanks to the scoring flashes from Damian Lillard. He’d end the half with 19 points, hitting several threes. However, the Clippers still maintained the lead they built up in the first quarter, carrying a 55-48 lead into the third quarter.

Los Angeles’ advantage remained intact throughout the third quarter. Without Giannis, the Bucks simply couldn’t muster star power to make a significant dent — that is, until the end of the quarter on a late run. A Malik Beasley 3-pointer closed out the period, slicing the Clippers’ lead to just eight, 81-73.

The momentum carried over into the fourth. Los Angeles fell into a drought to begin things, leaving the door more than open for Milwaukee to mount a comeback. Add in the fact that the Bucks weren’t missing shots and you quickly realized that the Clippers had a problem on their hands. Ultimately, two bench players — AJ Green and Bobby Portis — connected on some timely shots to secure the come-from-behind win.

Damian Lillard found his shot in this one, erupting for 41 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including four threes. Bobby Portis was massive off the bench as well, pouring in 28 points off the bench.

Paul George and James Harden each had 29 points apiece in the loss for the Clippers.

What Did We Learn?

The defense continues to be impressive for Milwaukee. Their streak of holding opponents under 100 was broken last night, but remember — they were without Giannis. They did, however, hold Los Angeles to 106 points. And how about this for a stat? The Bucks have now held opponents under 110 points in all six games since returning from the All-Star break. Milwaukee is allowing an average of 98.7 opponent points per game post All-Star, which are the fewest in the NBA in that stretch. Postgame, Damian Lillard peeled the curtain back at what it’s like being coached by Doc on the defensive side of the ball when asked about what the biggest difference on defense is with him at the helm:

“I think we’ve simplified a lot of things. We’ve, I guess, just bought into a lot of the schemes. I don’t think that guys weren’t bought in but we’re seeing that it’s working and we’re seeing that it fits for us. It’s a lot of talking with Doc. Sometimes, we get on the court and we’re supposed to be starting practice and Doc will be talking for 15 minutes straight. He’s explaining what we’re doing and why we’re doing it and why it won’t work. And he’s telling guys individually, “This is what you like to do but we need you to do this. If you do this all the time, it’s gonna work for the team, then they’re gonna try to call you up into a switch. If they do, you gotta jump out aggressively. You gotta guard. Kick the ball in front of you. And if they start backing down, we’ll have somebody...” Like, it’s a lot of talking through everything and I think with a veteran team, you gotta be able to hear it. Sometimes, you need what we want to happen to make sense verbally, then we walk through it and you get an understanding of it and that’s how you build that faith and belief and you get on the same page. I think he’s created an environment where everybody understands. Everything is clear. We walk through it 10, 15 times in practice and then we’re able to go out there and execute it because of how it’s being delivered to us.”

I mean, wow. That really paints a picture and does a terrific job of illustrating the job Doc has done in re-calibrating things for this team.

Three Observations

Damian Lillard needed to step up and he did exactly that.

The Bucks were without two of their biggest offensive threats in this one. Khris Middleton remained sidelined and pregame, it was announced that Milwaukee would be without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to his Achilles. That meant that it was time for Dame Time to strike. While there wasn’t a quintessential Dame Time moment from Lillard that appeared, it was rather a gradual build. He fueled the Bucks all night long with a performance that culminated in a final stat line of 41 points and four assists. It was balanced scoring from him as well, knocking down four threes and going a perfect 13-of-13 from the charity stripe. Since arriving in Milwaukee, Doc Rivers has made a point to run more sets that Dame saw in his time in Portland. Here’s Lillard on how that makes him feel:

“It’s helped a lot. For a significant part of the year, it was just trying to find my way. Trying to find my spaces where I would have opportunity. And I just think because I’ve played against Doc so many times in the West and he had to scout against me...so when he came in, he was just like, “You guys don’t run this? You guys don’t run that? Like, this is stuff we hated to guard against you.” And he just slowly started to put some of those actions in. You know, I think it’s helped me settle in even more, especially playing with some of the guys on this team that can shoot the ball and having a guy like Giannis and the dunker behind the defense sometimes is like just stuff that I’ve always run and situations I’ve always been in should be in even harder to deal with now with the players that I’m playing with.”

All year long, Bucks fans have patiently waited for Lillard to fully discover his groove. We’ll see if this performance helps catapult him to that moment.

AJ Green continues to develop before our eyes.

When you look at the box score, it doesn’t appear that AJ Green did much. Six points on 2-of-4 shooting? Meh — wrong. Three of those six points came when the Bucks desperately needed it. With 3:34 left and the Bucks up two, Green got the ball deep beyond the 3-point arc at the top of the key and stepped into a 32-foot jump shot and absolutely drilled it. Then, 31 seconds later, he had another opportunity at a shot but rather passed it up, delivering it into the post to Bobby Portis, who hit a spinning turnaround to force Los Angeles to call a timeout. Postgame, Doc Rivers talked about just how big that play was and how passing that shot up for a better opportunity exemplifies going from good to great. I then asked Doc how he’s seen Green develop in his time here:

“Well, a ton. I believe in him and I’ve shown that. Guys that can shoot like that affect the game. It’s funny, right when he walked out on the floor, you can hear the Clippers, “Shooter, shooter, shooter!” That’s a good thing — even if he doesn’t get shots. It means when we drive, someone’s standing next to him and it gives us spacing. What we’ve worked on the most is on the defensive end and he’s proven that he’s a fighter. He hung in there. I thought defensively he was fantastic tonight.”

There will only be more opportunities for Green moving forward and it’s safe to say that he’s earned them.

Bobby Portis threw some punches off the bench himself.

Not physical punches, of course. But sppeaking of energy, BP brought it last night as well. Off the bench, he exploded for 28 points on a nifty 12-of-18 shooting. He also hauled in a season-high 16 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. He’s scored 20+ points in nine games this season, including twice in his last four games and has reached double figures in a season-high 11 consecutive games. He’s also the first player in the NBA this season to have 25+ points and 15+ rebounds off the bench in a game. Whenever the Bucks need an extra oomph, Portis is always there to deliver.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Patrick Beverley continues to be a massive spark for this team:

Patrick Beverley and Bobby Portis are HYPED pic.twitter.com/L18OVqje66 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) March 5, 2024

That energy is going to be fun to watch come playoff time.

Continuing on Pat Beverley, last night was his first start for the Bucks this season. He scored 12 points while nabbing nine boards. He’s now reached double figures in back-to-back games, marking just the third time this season he’s had consecutive games with 10+ points.

The Bucks have now won six consecutive games and sit at 41-21 on the season. Their six-game win streak is its second-longest of the season (7 games, Dec. 11-23).

I don’t know if this was my favorite moment from last night:

a bucks fan just played connect 4 during the break while wearing a gustavo ayón jersey — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) March 5, 2024

Or this:

bobby simmons in the house pic.twitter.com/K4YztB0r6S — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) March 5, 2024

