Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: Doc Riv-olution

Who saw last night coming once Giannis was announced as out with Achilles tendinitis? While that’s obviously concerning, we’ll set it aside for now and revel in this big upswing the Bucks are undergoing, and I think we can safely say they’re playing their best basketball of the season right now. Just in time for a Western Conference road trip, with the Sixers and Suns waiting for them once they’re back at Fiserv Forum.

Just one brief comment I’d like to make about the Rivers Revolution (Rivolution? Or is it the PatBevolution? h/t Frank). Many are talking about Doc grabbing the “low-hanging fruit.” This is a term I’ve seen a lot about the Bucks this year, and it goes back to what Zach Lowe would always say about Bud, whom he called “Coach Low-Hanging Fruit” in what he said was supposed to be a compliment. I don’t think terming all these things “low-hanging fruit” really hits the mark on what these types of turnarounds are all about.

Isn’t this merely focusing on fundamentals after replacing a coach who didn’t and nailing them? With Bud, it was defensive rebounding (where Jason Kidd's teams particularly struggled) and rim protection primarily, among others. With Doc, it’s getting back in transition (not having guards crash the rim for offensive boards as Griffin did) and not trapping ballhandlers near the logo, among others. Basically, getting the team back to playing winning basketball by doing things winning basketball teams have always done. Doing this might not be difficult—hence low-hanging fruit—or a display of genius, but why wasn’t it there before? Just a thought.

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we ask you about the post-All-Star turnaround, Khris Middleton’s health, and Dame’s whistle. Let’s hope we’re not asking you about Giannis’ bothersome Achilles this time next week.

