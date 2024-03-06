Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Preview: California dreaming of a seventh W

On the heels of a thrilling comeback victory on Monday over a healthy Clippers squad, despite Giannis’ late scratch, the Milwaukee Bucks look to extend their winning streak to seven games over the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Chase Center. That would tie their season-best seven-game string of Ws from December. These two teams faced off in Milwaukee back on January 13th, with the home team prevailing 129-118.

Where We’re At

Behind a rejuvenated, suddenly excellent (elite? Perhaps!) defense, the Bucks are mowing down both contending and tanking teams since the All-Star break, even though they’re not at full strength. The latest encouraging sign was a gritty, Damian Lillard-led upset of the healthy Clippers, thanks to some big contributions from Bobby Portis (who once again was very much on they ass) and Patrick Beverley (who once again provided Belt 2 Ass) off the bench. Those two former Arkansas Razorbacks are providing some fire on the court that I don’t think I even saw when P.J. Tucker was on the team:

Patrick Beverley and Bobby Portis will make sure Milwaukee stays hyped. pic.twitter.com/IZDZtXlXJt — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 5, 2024

Meanwhile, to the delight of ESPN and other national media, the Dubs have been on the upswing in the last few weeks to the point where they’re now *checks standings*... firmly in the 10 seed. Wow! Certainly worth the amount of coverage they’re getting. Anyway, Golden State got absolutely smoked 140-88 (not a typo) on Sunday in Boston, but they’ve still won eleven of their last fourteen and Stephen Curry is still Stephen Curry, even though he was 2/13 (0/9 from deep) in that loss. In that stretch, they prevailed against the Knicks and the Lakers (right out of the break), but most of their Ws in the last month have come against banged-up or bad opponents. This should be a good test for both sides, as Oakland native Damian Lillard looks to make his first homecoming as a Buck a memorable one after dropping 41 on Monday night.

Injury Report

The big two names here for Milwaukee are of course Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The latter remains out with his ankle sprain. Giannis was a late scratch during warmups as he was experiencing visible pain due to left Achilles tendinities and he’s questionable for tonight. Otherwise, MarJon Beauchamp is probable after not suiting up on Sunday and Jae Crowder is too after taking a contusion to his left knee that knocked him out of the game early in the second half.

Golden State’s injury report is clean and after missing four games to attend to a family matter, Andrew Wiggins practiced yesterday and is expected to rejoin their starting lineup, though he might be on a minutes restriction.

Player To Watch

Portis has notched double-digit scoring in each of his last eleven appearances and nearly set a season-high with 28 two days ago. If Giannis is unable to go and Doc Rivers again starts Beverley, Portis’ production off the bench will go a long way. However, his scoring this season has been a full three points worse on the road (his three-point shooting more than ten percent worse), plus he’ll have to deal with Golden State’s stout defensive frontcourt of Draymond Green and Milwaukee native Kevon Looney. Bobby Buckets seems like he might be an x-factor in this one.

How To Watch

ESPN & Bally Sports WI at 9:00 PM CST

