Rapid Recap: Bucks 90, Warriors 125

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Golden State Warriors. The matchup marked the Bucks’ second meeting against the Dubs this season, as Milwaukee took down Golden State at home on Jan. 13. They weren’t as lucky this time around, getting blown out by the Warriors, 125-90.

NBA.com Box Score

Game Recap

The game started off as a back-and-forth affair, with Damian Lillard and Giannis providing a lot of the early offense. In the ladder stages of the opening period, Bobby Portis hit a couple of mid range shots and a big three, but the Warriors still held an 8-point lead after one. In the second quarter, the Warriors quickly extended their lead to double digits, led by Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis. From there, the Splash Brothers extended the lead with a vintage sequence. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry led the way, and the Dubs led by 20 at the break.

The Bucks came out swinging in the third and quickly brought the score within striking distance. However, scores by Curry and Jackson-Davis kept Golden State comfortably ahead. In the fourth, Draymond Green buried a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Bucks were unable to respond. With about half of the final quarter remaining, Doc Rivers waved the white flag.

Stat That Stood Out

The Bucks had just three players score double digits tonight: Giannis, Dame (obviously), and Bobby off the bench. Even when all three of those guys have efficient (or at least somewhat efficient) outings, its tough to compete with the offensive firepower of Golden State with those numbers. The Warriors had five guys in double digits, including Jackson-Davis, who was nearly perfect from the field.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+