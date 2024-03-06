 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Warriors: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM (Central)

By Van Fayaz
Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

To kick off their West Coast road trip, the Milwaukee Bucks are at the Chase Center tonight taking on the Golden State Warriors. Good news for all of you watching the injury report throughout the day:

Jae Crowder and MarJon Beauchamp are available too, so only Khris Middleton remains out for the Bucks.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 63: against the Warriors, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 18%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (31 votes)
  • 46%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (78 votes)
  • 21%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (36 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (24 votes)
169 votes total Vote Now

