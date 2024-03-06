Bucks vs. Warriors: Game Thread

To kick off their West Coast road trip, the Milwaukee Bucks are at the Chase Center tonight taking on the Golden State Warriors. Good news for all of you watching the injury report throughout the day:

Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight vs. the Warriors. https://t.co/vEUgcYAOnW — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 7, 2024

Jae Crowder and MarJon Beauchamp are available too, so only Khris Middleton remains out for the Bucks.

Check out the full preview here

Poll Game 63: against the Warriors, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 18% Win big (by 10 or more points) (31 votes)

46% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (78 votes)

21% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (36 votes)

14% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (24 votes) 169 votes total Vote Now

