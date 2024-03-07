Bucks vs. Warriors: Winning streak slashed in the Bay

On Wednesday night (and I mean night; this thing didn’t start until 9 p.m. central), the Milwaukee Bucks visited the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors. Entering the matchup with all the momentum in the world, the Bucks proceeded to lay a complete egg, falling 125-90. Giannis led the team in scoring with 23 points, and Dame added 20 of his own. Milwaukee now sits at 41-22, hanging onto the Central Division lead over Cleveland by just half of a game.

Game Summary

Giannis Antetokounmpo kicked off the scoring for both teams with a pair of inside buckets, but Jonathan Kuminga responded with a layup and dunk on the other end. From there, Brandin Podziemski extended the Warriors’ lead with a three and an alley-oop to Kuminga on back-to-back possessions. The star point guards on both teams started lighting it up, as Damian Lillard swished a trey, only for Steph Curry to follow suit a few times over. Bobby Portis drilled a 3-ball near the end of the period, but Golden State still held a cozy 40-32 lead.

In the second quarter, Portis carried the Bucks’ offense with inside scores and a three, but the Warriors’ lead slowly increased. Golden State seemed totally in-control and capable of manifesting points through constant triples. Draymond Green dished the rock to Kuminga for a dunk in transition to balloon the Warriors’ advantage to 20. The Bucks responded, but the Warriors were able to keep the score at an even 20 heading into the half.

The Warriors started the third quarter 0-for-5 from the field, allowing the Bucks to begin to mount a comeback. Dame hit a 3-pointer from deep behind the left wing to cut the lead to 14, and followed with another from around the same area to bring the Bucks within 11. Milwaukee was within single digits momentarily, but Golden State made constant offensive strides to keep the Bucks from getting any closer. After three, the Warriors led, 93-82.

Golden State started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run, making the chances of a Milwaukee comeback damn near unfathomable. Around halfway through the final period, Doc Rivers seemed to come to the same conclusion, and he pulled the starters. The Bucks finished the game with just EIGHT total points in the fourth quarter and no points scored in the final five minutes of the game. Warriors win, 125-90.

What Did We Learn?

After careful consideration, I think it’s safe to sat the defense isn’t completely fixed. After a long stretch of impressive defense outings, this game was not that. It’s almost hard to believe that the team we saw tonight had a streak of allowing opponents to score fewer than 100 points, because the Warriors were about two shots from getting there in three quarters tonight. Granted, that strong defensive streak I mentioned was bolstered by the privilege of playing the Embiid-less Sixers, the Hornets (twice) and the Bulls, but this was still a pretty tough reality check.

Even with the horrifically compelling defensive numbers tonight, Rivers said it was offensive woes that did the Bucks in.

"I really didn't think this was our defense, I thought it was our offense." #Bucks head coach Doc Rivers spoke about what went wrong in the loss to the Golden State Warriors. #FearTheDeer | #NBA pic.twitter.com/MmXehuYqVW — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 7, 2024

I get what he’s saying. The Bucks allowed a lot of points in transition off of ugly bricks and sloppy turnovers, and the offensive output from those mistakes can be misleading in the box score. With that being said, the Warriors were chewing them up regardless tonight. Even when the Bucks were set up defensively, the threes were raining relentlessly.

“This was the first night in a long time that we didn’t play together.” Sure, it’s cliche, but I think he’s pretty spot on.

Three Duds

Malik Beasley

Beasley has had a really tough start to March, scoring just 13 points in his first three games of the month. Tonight’s outing was his worst of the bunch, as he scored just four points on 2-of-10 shooting and 0-of-6 from deep. When you’re a catch-and-shoot guard with minimal defensive upside, you literally can’t keep shooting this poorly starting on a successful team.

Pat Connaughton

Pat Connaughton has sprinkled in a few serviceable outings off the bench in the last month, but tonight was not one of them. He actually scored six points, and he was 2-for-3 from deep. What really made this performance rough was his defense. He brought no real energy, serving as nothing more than a dribble cone for Chris Paul and Brandin Podziemski. He also finished with a dreadful -21 plus/minus.

Patrick Beverley

Beverley added just two points, both of which came from the charity stripe in his 17 minutes of play. He only attempted two field goals, so I don’t want to go too hard on him, but this was certainly a letdown after two straight games scoring double digits.

Bonus Bucks Bits

What do we think Steph and Doc are talking about here?

What are Steph and Doc Rivers talking about here? pic.twitter.com/pW2sdU2LkJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2024

This TJD sequence against Giannis was a particularly difficult watch

TJD BLOCKS GIANNIS TWICE THEN THROWS DOWN THE LOB pic.twitter.com/C0Zlgve40y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2024

This Dame crossover made me feel a little better though.

This is now my favorite clip of all time besides Dame’s game winner pic.twitter.com/jUg0VTIfIc — ᴛʏʟᴇʀ (@blazersforreal) March 7, 2024

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+