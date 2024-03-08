Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Preview: More bright lights beckon

After being drubbed by the insanely hot shooting Warriors on Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks head south along the Pacific coast for a two-game residency in the city of Angeles, beginning with the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. This is the first time these teams have met up in the regular season, though they did play a postseason matchup at Staples Center Crypto.com Arena last fall.

Where We’re At

Milwaukee thudded back down to earth from their six-game win streak in a big way up in the Bay, and while Golden State’s shotmaking was outrageously good, this wasn’t merely a case of bad luck. The Warriors picked apart the Bucks’ defense with beautiful ball movement and loads of off-ball motion—classic Kerr ball, suited particularly poorly to the Bucks’ slower-footed personnel. On the other end, no one found much of a groove offensively, and Giannis looked mortal at the hands of rookie big Trayce Jackson-Davis, perhaps still feeling the effects of his Achilles tendinitis. With a Cavs loss on Wednesday, the Bucks are still in the East’s two seed by a half-game.

The older, tenth-seeded Lakers will thankfully not exhibit many of those same tendencies. They’ve been treading water a few games above .500 after a pre-All-Star stretch got them above water, once again on the backs of their two stars. LeBron James continues to defy age and some recent ankle issues with regular 30+ point outings, though the Thunder held him to just nineteen in a victory on Monday. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is having an easy All-Defense campaign and may merit some DPOY votes, but his scoring output tends to yo-yo. LA is coming off a loss to Sacramento and fell to Denver last weekend after needing overtime to defeat hapless Washington. You never know what you’ll get with Darvin Ham’s squad, whose mediocre advanced stats befit their current spot 1.5 games back of the eight seed, but well clear of the Jazz in eleven.

Injury Report

Khris Middleton remains out with an ankle sprain that was apparently more severe than many thought (though we never heard what grade it was, based on his 4+ week recovery and the crutches plus walking boot after it happened, grade two seems a given), but Giannis is probable. AD was upgraded from questionable to probable with Achilles tendinopathy, joining Cam Reddish as likely to suit up. James is questionable with peroneal tendinopathy, while Colin Castleton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, and Christian Wood are all out for LA.

Player To Watch

The Laker backcourt doesn’t provide much of any point-of-attack resistance between D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie, which hopefully has Damian Lillard licking his chops. Perhaps LA will elect to put the larger and more capable Austin Reaves on Dame, but as evidenced by DeAaron Fox’s 44 the other night, they struggle to contain high-volume guards. Dame is shooting a more Lillardian 41.7% from three since the All-Star break with some pretty efficient efforts most nights, and if Giannis isn’t quite 100%, the Bucks will probably lean on him a bit more.

How To Watch

ESPN and local stations listed below at 9:00 PM CST:

WMLW, WDJT (Milwaukee)

WISC (Madison)

WBAY (Green Bay)

WEAU, WECX (Eau Claire/La Crosse)

WSAW, WYOW (Wausau)

WQAD (Davenport, IA; Rock Island/Moline, IL)

