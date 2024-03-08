Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 19

Though the six-game winning streak ended on Wednesday, that didn’t do too much to put a damper on what many fans and national voices think is the second-seeded (for now) Bucks’ best stretch of play this season. Here are the highlights:

83% of respondents agree with the notion that Doc Rivers saved the Bucks’ season.

94% think the defense will continue to improve from its current sixteenth (right at league average with a 116.1 defensive rating, per Cleaning The Glass) and 46% of them think they will end up in the top ten.

60% feel that Khris Middleton won’t be fully healthy by the playoffs, but most (73%) think he’ll be healthy enough. 16% of voters are pessimistic enough to think he’ll miss time in the playoffs too.

Rivers’ approval rating skyrocketed to 88% versus just 11% who remain undecided. That’s a season-high (Adrian Griffin’s only once got above 25%, and barely); up from 54% last week and from 11% two weeks ago. In that same time span, Jon Horst’s approval has gone from 50% to 77% to 85%.

Speaking of season highs, 84% now feel the Bucks can win this year’s championship, tying the mark from our Week 1 poll, versus 9% who disagree (as opposed to 5% back then). The yeses have gone from 41% to 70% to this over the past two weeks.

Poll What record would you deem acceptable for the Bucks’ upcoming four-game California road trip? This poll is closed 36% 3-1 or better (129 votes)

60% 2-2 (211 votes)

2% 1-3 (10 votes) 350 votes total Vote Now

Poll Has Doc Rivers saved the Bucks’ season? This poll is closed 82% Yes (273 votes)

12% No, and it didn’t need saving (42 votes)

4% No, and Adrian Griffin should have gotten more of a chance (14 votes) 329 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Bucks’ defensive rating is now slightly better than league average (sixteenth per Cleaning The Glass) and sixth-best since Doc Rivers took over. Where will they finish the season? This poll is closed 42% They’ll keep improving and finish top ten (146 votes)

51% They’ve still got some room to improve and finish between ten and fifteen (175 votes)

4% They’ll level off or dip slightly to finish between sixteen and nineteen (16 votes)

0% They’re overachieving big time and will fall back to 20 or lower (3 votes) 340 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think Khris Middleton will be fully healthy by the time the playoffs begin? This poll is closed 40% Yes (135 votes)

43% No, but close enough (147 votes)

16% No, and he seems likely to miss time in the postseason too (55 votes) 337 votes total Vote Now

Poll Over his last ten games, Damian Lillard is averaging just 5.5 FTA per game after averaging 7.8 per game between then and the start of the season. Why? This poll is closed 39% He’s getting a bad whistle from refs (121 votes)

25% He’s trying too hard to draw fouls (80 votes)

24% Refs are changing how they call games (74 votes)

10% Another reason (leave it in the comments) (33 votes) 308 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? This poll is closed 88% Yes (296 votes)

0% No (3 votes)

11% Undecided (37 votes) 336 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? This poll is closed 85% Yes (284 votes)

4% No (16 votes)

9% Undecided (33 votes) 333 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? This poll is closed 84% Yes (284 votes)

9% No (32 votes)

6% Undecided (21 votes) 337 votes total Vote Now

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.