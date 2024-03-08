Bucks vs. Lakers: Game Thread

It’s Friday night, and the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to enjoy some LA nightlife with a W as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The big news ahead of tip is that LeBron James is out for the Lakers while Damian Lillard, a late addition to the injury report this afternoon with a rib contusion, is available. Giannis is too:
Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that he expects both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to play tonight. https://t.co/KBHBhW2Oap— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 9, 2024
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
How To Watch
ESPN and local stations listed below at 9:00 PM CST:
WMLW, WDJT (Milwaukee)
WISC (Madison)
WBAY (Green Bay)
WEAU, WECX (Eau Claire/La Crosse)
WSAW, WYOW (Wausau)
WQAD (Davenport, IA; Rock Island/Moline, IL)
Poll
Game 64: against the Lakers, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
28%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
48%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
12%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
10%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...