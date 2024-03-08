Bucks vs. Lakers: Game Thread

It’s Friday night, and the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to enjoy some LA nightlife with a W as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The big news ahead of tip is that LeBron James is out for the Lakers while Damian Lillard, a late addition to the injury report this afternoon with a rib contusion, is available. Giannis is too:

Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that he expects both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to play tonight. https://t.co/KBHBhW2Oap — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 9, 2024

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

