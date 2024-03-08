 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Lakers: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM (Central)

By Van Fayaz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s Friday night, and the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to enjoy some LA nightlife with a W as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The big news ahead of tip is that LeBron James is out for the Lakers while Damian Lillard, a late addition to the injury report this afternoon with a rib contusion, is available. Giannis is too:

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

ESPN and local stations listed below at 9:00 PM CST:

WMLW, WDJT (Milwaukee)

WISC (Madison)

WBAY (Green Bay)

WEAU, WECX (Eau Claire/La Crosse)

WSAW, WYOW (Wausau)

WQAD (Davenport, IA; Rock Island/Moline, IL)

Poll

Game 64: against the Lakers, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 28%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (24 votes)
  • 48%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (41 votes)
  • 12%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (11 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (9 votes)
85 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...