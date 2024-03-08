Rapid Recap: Bucks 122, Lakers 123

A frustrating night in the City of Angels ended with the Milwaukee Bucks dropping the second game of their California road trip to the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers. While Giannis had a 34-point triple-double, D’Angelo Russell had 44 points while hitting eight of his first nine threes in a stupidly hot performance.

Game Summary

A balanced scoring effort and solid defense by the Bucks gave them a 30-27 edge after twelve minutes of play, as the Lakers couldn’t string enough baskets together to grab the lead at any point. It was a different story in the second as Russell and LA started torching Milwaukee from deep, getting up by eight at one point before the visitors closed it back to one. Still, it was a 67-63 game at half in the Lakers’ favor behind a 40-point quarter.

The Bucks cut the Lakers’ edge to a point three times in the third after going down nine early, but the home team responded each time to bore things back out to six, including five points in the closing five seconds of the period. Up 96-90 entering the final frame, Russell kept burying threes even as the Bucks momentarily tied it, but they made their move once Giannis reentered at the 5:31 mark. A 13-2 run put Milwaukee up six with two minutes left, but Russell and Rui Hachimura quickly rattled off nine points in just over a minute to make it 122-121 with 39 seconds left. The Bucks came up empty in their next possession and the Lakers had the ball with the shot clock off. Russell hit a floater with 5.9 left, Spencer Dinwiddie of all people blocked Damian Lillard’s attempted game-winner, and the Lakers won by a measly point.

Stat That Stood Out

With the Bucks leading 118-112 after a Dame four-point play with 1:54 left, it looked like they might cap off their comeback with a victory. However, the Lakers proceeded to hit threes on consecutive trips down the floor and closed the game on an 11-4 run. Aside from a Rui Hachimura three, the rest of those were all Russell’s, including his ninth three and a crippling and-one in the span of 34 seconds.

