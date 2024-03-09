Bucks vs. Lakers: Taken down in Tinseltown

In a close game from start to finish that included no lead larger than nine points for either side, the Lakers prevailed 123-122 over the Bucks even without LeBron James behind a herculean effort from D’Angelo Russell, who led all scorers with 44. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a 34-point triple-double and Damian Lillard finished with 28 in the defeat.

Game Summary

James was scratched earlier this evening with an ankle injury, being replaced by Spencer Dinwiddie in LA’s starting lineup. The Bucks held serve through much of the first, never letting the Lakers in front, but also not building their advantage to more than six. Davis was about the only one providing anything for the home squad, who trailed 30-27 after one.

LA grabbed their first lead in the opening minutes of the second, then the two sides traded it back and forth for a while. Russell and the Lakers caught fire, shooting 6/7 from deep in the quarter. The Bucks also struggled to defend without fouling, so Giannis’ efforts on the other end thanks to his usual success inside weren’t enough to avoid falling behind by eight midway through. Lillard came alive to bring Milwaukee within one in the last two minutes, but that was as close as they got, down 67-63 entering intermission. Giannis paced the Bucks with sixteen first-half points, matched by Russell.

A trio of threes brought the Bucks back to within one before AD and Russell responded with an 8-0 run in the third’s opening minutes. That triggered a 13-5 Milwaukee run to cut the Los Angeles advantage to one again with three minutes left, with all but two of those points courtesy of Dame and Giannis. While the Lakers went back up by six, the Bucks to one for a third time before a disastrous closing five seconds of the period: another Russell three (his fifth) and a backcourt turnover by Giannis off the inbounds resulted in an easy Austin Reaves lay-in. It was 96-90 Lakers through three.

Davis began the fourth on the bench with some shoulder issues, reentering after a couple minutes as his side was still up six. Finally, the Bucks tied it at 103 with a bit over seven minutes left, but Russell continued going nuclear, hitting his eighth three to go up five with 5:31 remaining. AD was clearly still being bothered, though, and Giannis checked back in to pursue his triple-double. His bucket with just under three minutes left got the Bucks their first lead since early in the second, and he followed it up with his tenth assist 28 seconds later on a Pat Connaughton three. A Lillard four-point play capped off seven Milwaukee points in 30 seconds and a 13-2 run, and they led by six with two minutes remaining.

However, Russell hit his ninth three and converted an and-one in the last minute to make it a one-point game with 39.4 remaining. Neither Lillard and Giannis could find nylon on the ensuing possession, so the Lakers had the ball with the shot clock off. Russell made it eight points in just over a minute with a hardly-contested thirteen-footer with 5.9 left, and on the final possession, Lillard had his 22-footer blocked by freaking Dinwiddie. Pain.

With Cleveland defeating Minnesota, Milwaukee is a half-game behind them for the East’s three seed. They’ll try to salvage a win on this difficult trip against the Clippers on Sunday, who no doubt will be seeking revenge after the Bucks defeated them on Monday.

What Did We Learn?

Certainly, Milwaukee’s point-of-attack defense improved with the acquisition of Patrick Beverley and the more fundamentally sound strategies of Doc Rivers, but key Bucks still really struggle with dynamic scoring guards. You can excuse Steph Curry the other night, but Russell is nowhere near this good: 17/25 from the field and 9/12 from three. While this was an outlier shooting night for him and the rest of the Lakers were just 7/22 from distance, he faced too little resistance when the ball was in his hands.

Malik Beasley and Lillard guarded him much of the evening, but Rivers elected to keep both in the closing lineup alongside Giannis, Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaughton. That’s a pretty risky move when a guard is lighting you up that way. Sure, you want Lillard out there in a close game and Beverley wasn’t really playing well—his team-worst -16 seemed to match the eye test—but with a late lead gone hardly a bat of an eye, Rivers should have followed Darvin Ham’s lead. Ham took Russell (also a poor perimeter defender) out for their two defensive possessions in the final minute, going big with Jaxson Hayes alongside AD, completely jamming up the paint and thwarting Giannis and Lillard inside. He then re-inserted Russell when they got the ball back, after a timeout.

With jump shooting and cutting from the backcourt making a 118-112 game into a 122-120 game in about a minute twenty, I question not bringing Beverley into the game. Rivers certainly could have swapped Beasley out for him during their penultimate timeout, then re-inserted him with their last timeout if they indeed got the ball back. It reminds me of late-game defensive replacements in baseball when a manager might replace a poor fielding player with someone fleeter-footed or surer-handed to preserve a late lead. Plus, it’s not as if Beasley was getting any touches in the last few minutes.

And I know he might not seem worthy of this treatment, but when this kind of thing is happening, they also could have double-teamed Russell, especially since AD was out there playing through pain. I’d rather they take their chances leaving Rui Hachimura or Dinwiddie (who took zero shots in nearly ten fourth-quarter minutes) open. Just an idea.

Three Bucks

Giannis notched his eighth triple-double of the season.

Through three quarters, the Greek Freak had 28 points on 12/21 shooting and ten boards. He sat for the first 4:22 of the last stanza and his return spurred the Bucks' comeback, though he took just two shots, also only getting to the line twice. He was certainly assist-hunting (four in the fourth) and he found Connaughton for a big one in their late charge, but his twelve-footer with 48 seconds left was his last mark on the game. Again, that was just his second shot attempt. The final two play calls went for Lillard, and despite Dame’s proclivity for late-game scoring, Giannis has been more clutch this year. Probably should have drawn up a play for him. But that’s not what Giannis wanted. Oh, this was big too:

WHAT A BLOCK FROM GIANNIS. pic.twitter.com/5KdHG0JoX3 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 9, 2024

Dame started slow, but quickly found his groove.

His 10/23 shooting line is a bit skewed by his 1/6 first quarter. His eighteen points in the second and third really helped keep the Bucks in the game, so they’re not in a position to make a comeback without his efforts. The four-point play went a long way too, of course, and he almost had another one earlier. All in all a solid night, but Milwaukee needed a little more from him on either side of the ball to win. As mentioned, I’d have preferred to see Dame defer to Giannis for at least one of the last two plays, but Rivers drew the last one up that way. Which I get, but maybe save that for when you need a three. Here’s what Dame had to say about the final play:

Here is Damian Lillard's description of that final play: pic.twitter.com/FPNlBDFHkr — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 9, 2024

Pat Connaughton had his finest game of the year off the bench.

This might get a little lost among everything that happened last night, but Connaughton came up big in big moments for the Bucks, something we haven’t seen much this year. Finishing with seventeen on 6/7 shooting in 31 minutes, he set a new season high as he’s come alive in the last three games, shooting 70% from three after only missing one of his five looks from outside last night. This is only the second time this year he’s hit four threes, something he did eight times in 2022–23 and fourteen times in his career-best 2021–22 campaign.

Bonus Bucks Bits

An already late tip was made even later by the Cavs and T-Wolves—the front half of ESPN’s doubleheader—going to OT. Tip-off was at 9:16 Central by my watch.

Beasley entered this game in a 2/20 slump this month from behind the arc. After missing his first, he made his next three and finished 4/9 on the night for fourteen points.

With his first make last night, Dame moved into fourth place all-time in made three-point field goals over Reggie Miller.

About a minute into the third, Giannis collided with AD going inside and grimaced while holding his knee. He remained in the game and didn’t appear to exhibit any lingering effects after a possession or two. Didn’t have anything to say about it after the game either.

Jae Crowder, ever the streaky shooter from deep as we know from his Miami and Phoenix days, is in a very deep rut currently. In the last month, he’s 5 for his last 29 (17.2%) from downtown. He had a nice clean look taken away early because Beasley, who swung the ball to him, had a foot out of bounds. Sadly, he sank the shot after the whistle. Crowder exited after five minutes in the third and did not return.

This was a pretty physical game that the refs let go pretty unfettered. Milwaukee had seventeen free throws to LA’s nineteen: Giannis had seven and Dame had four. Doc and Giannis were in the officials faces during many stoppages trying to get more calls to little avail, but everyone managed to avoid technicals. I didn’t think it was a very well-called game for either side.

To that end, the Lakers benefited from a challenge that reversed a Dinwiddie foul with 52.9 left in the game. That would have put Giannis at the line for two, and while he did hit a jumper a few seconds after since Milwaukee retained the ball, it would have stopped the clock. That potentially could have eliminated LA’s ability to work the shot clock to their advantage in the closing minute as they went two-for-one.

So the late-game offensive execution wasn’t great on the closing possessions, but hey, the Bucks only turned it over one time in the fourth quarter. I’ll take that.

Both sides had sixteen threes, but the Lakers did it on seven fewer attempts than the Bucks’ 41. Their 47.1% conversion rate is almost 10% above their season figure after Golden State exceeded theirs by 11% on Wednesday. Opponent three-point variance actually hasn’t been helping the Bucks much since Doc took over—this is the sixth game in his sixteen-game tenure where the other team has shot at least 7% better than their season average—but it hasn’t hurt them too much either. And it was really coming from just one guy in the last two contests: Curry and his sudden equal Russell.

Before the game we got an update on Khris Middleton from Doc, saying he might play Tuesday in Sacramento. He told The Athletic’s Eric Nehm earlier this week that he’s just waiting for the last bit of swelling and pain to go down.

Finally, shout out to friend of the site Lisa Byington for giving ESPN a needed dose of reality today on their Warriors and Lakers showcase obviously unbiased basketball “program” NBA Today:

Keep fighting the good fight, Lisa.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+