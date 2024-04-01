Monday Morning Media Roundup: Rest or Reinvigorate?

Eight games left. An eternity. A blip in time.

With the Milwaukee Bucks sitting 2.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the East’s second seed, the team will now enter the final phase of the balancing act that has defined much of its season: Getting guys rest v. getting them a few more reps before everything gets really real.

If you’re the type to look ahead to each week to predict what the team will do (the hell I’ve willingly submitted myself to since starting this “column”), this Monday-to-Sunday stretch is an interesting conundrum. As far as strength of remaining schedule goes, the Bucks have the 12th-toughest eight games to play — Cleveland sits at 22. To close the season, Milwaukee will need to play Boston, the Orlando Magic (twice), and the Thunder again. This week is without a doubt Milwaukee’s last clear opportunity to stack wins.

Yet it is also a clear opportunity for coach Doc Rivers to gamble by letting a core starter (or two (or three???)) take a night off while hoping whoever is left is competent enough to get the job done. So which way will he choose?

Assuming circumstances are within his control, I’ve a feeling the team will do everything it can to play just about everyone as much as reasonable this week. Logic dictates that 1) You stick a fork in the Cavs’ second-seed hopes this week by winning while they muddle through a five game Western Conference road trip and 2) You thus allow yourself a chance to rest guys right before the playoffs while not giving away any “film” to possible playoff opponents like the Knicks, Magic, or Celtics.

From there we can start worrying about how we’ll survive a first-round clash with anyone from the Sixers to the Heat to the Pacers to the Magic. For now, the need to keep competing is real and chances to stay sharp are dear indeed. Can the team rise to the low occasion and continue getting the job done or are we in for a continuation of the rollercoaster ride that just won’t quit? We find out, NEXT!

Let’s roundup!

Milwaukee Bucks Links

The true greatness of GM Jon Horst’s decision to pull the ejector seat lever on Adrian Griffin after he racked up a 30-13 record is that the mists of time allow the possibility of a nostalgic patina to emerge on that first half of the season. So long as Rivers’s team remains very up and down (on balance) along with any struggles in the playoffs, the debate can rage in the background forever.

Much like with Griffin’s firing, there can always be a vigorous back and forth about the Lillard acquisition as well. Without a doubt, most of the season has felt like a letdown, even if the stats would say he’s still been very very good. I guess my main concern with things like spamming Dame-Giannis P&Rs late in the season is that it will be too little, too late, yet just enough to convince the front office and coaching staff that it is on the cusp of coming together on the court. Meanwhile, Father Time marches on for Lillard, Antetokounmpo, and the rest of the roster. Tricky tricky.

Sorry, one more skeptical piece to throw in the mix for your consideration. There must’ve been a decision at the Basketball Media High Council to cover the Rivers v. Griffin eras. I think it is interesting to conceive of this team as a series of half-finished building jobs on the fly. The first being the Griffin hire with one kind of roster, only to pivot in a radically different direction, then pivoting in a radically different coaching direction, and then hoping those two massive changes gel later on. Is it possible that Horst just failed to assemble the right personnel mix to win it all regardless of who was coaching? Of course. Rivers and the players have to prove that isn’t the case.

Bucks-Sixers gets a shoutout as a premier first-round matchup possibility, as does Bucks-Heat as part of Milwaukee’s Never-Ending Playoff Story. We’re still just a hair too far out to begin seriously circling the playoff bracket path the Bucks would have to walk, but we’re close. Expect it to be misery. After all, these are your Milwaukee Bucks we’re talking about.

Know Your NBA Enemy

With the Wizards finally embracing the suck fully, attention will turn to off-the-court items of interest for at least a few seasons while the team rebuilds. The team was locked in a debate to determine where its long-term home would be, and local government threw enough money at them to keep them in downtown DC. That Capital One Arena is truly in the heart of downtown DC is a cool feature of the town, so subjectively as a rando who has visited the capital a few times, I like that they’ll be staying there rather than moving to Virginia/Maryland.

Memphis Grizzlies - Bluff City Media - 2024 NBA Draft Profile: Donovan Clingan

The circle of suck has also descended upon Memphis, although the Grizzlies will be hoping for a much quicker turnaround once Ja Morant is healthy/not barred from playing basketball. Thus, for some teams, draft evaluation time begins much earlier on the calendar than for others.

As far as I could tell this was the only piece on Raptors HQ that covered the Jontay Porter gambling situation, so here you go. How this newfound love-in between sports high and low and their gambling partners works out is to be determined. So long as the cash rolls in and the superstars appear above it all, I’m sure this “marginal” stuff won’t alter the course of events that much.

New York Knicks - Posting & Toasting - Jalen Brunson needs help on offense

Is that... Julius Randle’s music???

Comment of the Week

The post-New Orleans Rapid Recap was easily the hottest and heaviest comment thread of the past week. Is it cheating, nepotism, or both for me to give the Comment of the Week to my former co-volunteer boss, Mitchell Maurer?

I have never considered myself a “doomsayer” and I generally try to keep an even keel whenever I decide to pipe up about the Milwaukee Bucks. My takes skew positive, if anything... ...What a weird season. At this point, there is no playoff outcome that would surprise me. I can see them putting it all together and streaking through every round to win the NBA Finals in a rout. I can see the same end-result after a long and winding road where every series is a rock fight won by sheer willpower and brute force. I can see them struggling with a bad matchup or an untimely injury and falling short after a valiant effort in the second round or conference finals. I can see them completely disappearing and getting swept in the first round. None of these results would shock me.

And do I do well to cover my bases by also giving shine to rodgers13 for this interesting bit of roster age sleuthing? (edited for clarity/so it doesn’t go in six different blocks)

Just a follow up on my below comments: The Bucks have 8 players 31 years old or older. Boston has 2 (Holiday and Horford). New York has 1. Cleveland has 1. Miami has 4 which is the 2nd most behind the Bucks in the east. Even ancient Golden State only has 4.

The Social Media Section

Giannis up 3 AM posting again

Shoutout to the cohost with one of the most well-said “What the f__k”s of all time

Happy (belated) birthdays to Dame and Malik’s kids

Six months of free water, courtesy of 99

Bobby doing some grainy image posting to match Giannis beat for beat

Riley’s 2023-2024 Regular Season Prediction Record: 36-38

Milwaukee Bucks 2023-2024 Actual Regular Season Record: 47-27

Perhaps the most important race remains whether I can finish this season above .500 in terms of predictions. If I do so, does that make me a certified gambling cheat code relative to general money line hit/miss rates? Many inquiring minds are asking this.

@ Washington Wizards, Tuesday - 6:00 PM CT

v. Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday - 7:00 PM CT

v. Toronto Raptors, Friday - 7:00 PM CT

v. New York Knicks, Sunday - 6:00 PM CT

We’re bound for one stupid loss out of the first three gimmes which I will give to... the Wizards? Then, the team returns to Milwaukee, wins three straight, and the world wonders, “Are the Milwaukee Bucks For Real?”

This is the cycle.

Happy Monday!