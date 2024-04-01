Damian Lillard ruled out Tuesday vs. Wizards with groin injury

On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Damian Lillard will not play for the Milwaukee Bucks in tomorrow night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Damian Lillard (groin) listed out for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) April 1, 2024

This will be the second consecutive game that Lillard will miss, after he sat for Saturday’s matchup against the Hawks for personal reasons.

This makes an already thin Milwaukee backcourt even thinner, as Patrick Beverley is currently day-to-day with his wrist injury (although he is probable to play Tuesday). Assuming that PatBev does play, he’ll be sharing point guard duties with AJ Green.

This is a relatively important stretch of basketball for Milwaukee, as they enter the last leg of the regular season with a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

It is unclear whether Dame will be available for Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies.