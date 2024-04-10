Bucks vs. Celtics: Milwaukee Gets Back in the Win Column

In a bittersweet night, the Milwaukee Bucks handled the Boston Celtics with ease, breaking their losing skid with a 104-91 victory. In case you missed our Rapid Recap, you can check it out here.

Game Summary

The 3-point ball was falling left and right for Milwaukee in the opening frame, led by the picture-perfect perimeter shooting of Brook Lopez. The big man knocked down four threes in the first quarter, catapulting the Bucks in front by double-digits. His 12 points padded the stat sheet for the Bucks and granted them a 37-21 lead after one.

Milwaukee’s offense continued to click throughout the second. Sparks continued to ignite from Lopez, along from Patrick Beverley, who replaced Malik Beasley in the starting five. The Bucks shot a lopsided 61.9% from the floor compared to Boston’s 32.7% first-half field goal percentage, which described things in a nutshell. At the break, the Bucks owned a comfortable 63-43 lead.

Boston made a little bit of noise in the third, coming back to make it 78-67 headed into the fourth. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo would leave during the quarter on a non-contact injury:

Giannis Antetokounmpo was helped off the floor after a non-contact injury to his calf in the third quarter



@BleacherReportpic.twitter.com/KOhijlXqBs — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 10, 2024

Understandably, that became the main focus of every Bucks fan. The team would get the job done and weather the storm against any future Celtics run, closing out a 104-91 victory.

Patrick Beverley led all Bucks scorers with 20 points on the night, as he replaced Malik Beasley in the starting lineup. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis all matched each other with 15 points apiece.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum led the way with a game-high 22 points.

The Bucks are back at it tonight at Fiserv Forum for the final regular season home game as they take on the Orlando Magic.

What Did We Learn?

We learned what a soleus is. That was the official terminology provided by the Bucks following Giannis’ injury. A left soleus strain was the official official ruling — pretty much a calf strain. As I’m typing this, results from the MRI haven’t been announced but Doc Rivers told us postgame that both Giannis’ calf and Achilles tendon will be checked. As the press conference ended, Doc told us that that he has high concern for Giannis, adding that everybody probably feels the same way he does and that he’s hoping for the best. Moving forward, that means that there’s a very strong chance that the Bucks are without Giannis until the postseason. That means that the rehearsals would be over and that showtime is officially here. Here’s what Damian Lillard said about there being no more time to practice the services of him, Giannis, and Khris together under Doc, should that be the case:

“I said this the other day. I don’t think...it’s not perfect, you know? And it’s not gonna be perfect but I think we’ve shown in stretches and we’ve shown in games that it can be really good. We can dominate. I think that usually happens against the best teams if you look at the game against Oklahoma City. Like, we had it rolling. Even tonight, we had it rolling. I think against Denver, you know, the first time against Boston. So against the best teams, I think we really lean on each other. We exhaust the things with Giannis and then with Khris and then me. We just kind of play in that naturally because we know that we need to take advantage of these good teams. I think sometimes we play against teams that aren’t on the level of Boston, or a Denver, or Oklahoma City. We see opportunity in other things so we don’t just kind of — we don’t play the same way. I don’t think it’s as natural. When it comes down to it and we get into the playoffs, I think we’ll be able to put it together. And it won’t be perfect then, but I think it’ll be more simple. I think playoff games aren’t as fast-paced. There’s more half-court possessions. It’s more execution and thinking and being able to get to the things we want to get to and I think that’ll also help us out. But, it is what it is. We got enough and I think that’s a good problem to have.”

Three Observations

Brook Lopez’s hot start served as a preview of what was to come.

In what seemed like a blink of an eye, Brook Lopez splashed home not one, not two, not three, but four threes in a span of just minutes — all before the six minute mark of the first quarter passed. That was the launching pad that the Bucks needed and they’d take full advantage. Through two quarters, Milwaukee boasted a 61.9% field goal percentage in comparison to Boston’s 32.7%. It epitomized the true separation between the teams and broke things open, making it far too difficult for the Celtics to mount any type of comeback. Even when they made it somewhat close late, it was too steep of a mountain to climb. Kudos to the Bucks and finding a hot shooting pattern.

Patrick Beverley made a major difference.

Pregame, it was reported that Malik Beasley would be replaced in the starting lineup by Patrick Beverley. And boy, did that make a difference. We all know the type of energy that Pat Bev exhibits and he didn’t waste any time displaying it. In addition to his typical show, he was lethal from the offensive side of the floor, cooking for 20 points on the night and four 3-pointers. Add in his energy and potent offense and you get a recipe that’s tough to beat. It came at just the right time too against a top Celtics team. Milwaukee will need a repeat of last night’s performance throughout the postseason.

We witnessed history last night.

How about this stat?

Here's a crazy stat from this one:



The Bucks tonight committed just 4 fouls, marking the fewest by a team in a game in NBA history.



The Celtics are the first team in NBA history to not attempt a free throw in a game. — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) April 10, 2024

I mean...what? Just baffling. In his postgame availability, Doc Rivers told us when he was handed the final box score, he said he wanted the final box score, unaware he was actually holding it. He thought he was holding the halftime one. He also said this:

Doc Rivers on there being two total combined free throws in tonight's Bucks-Celtics game:



"Unbelievable. Man. Adam Silver's the happiest. 1:57 game time. My goodness. You can go to a game and still have dinner." — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) April 10, 2024

Damian Lillard echoed similar surprise, mentioning how he’d sometimes think he got fouled or committed a foul, only for there to be no whistle. He talked about how times are changing in terms of how the games are being officiated, but then mentioned how he’s been fouling out, which is uncharacteristic for his career. Just a very bizarre night regarding the whistle.

Bonus Bucks Bits

It really seems like this could be the game that rights the ship for the Bucks. Obviously, a lot hinges on Giannis and how his MRI comes out, but this win against a top-tier team couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ll see how the team fares against Orlando tonight.

Pregame, I asked Doc Rivers about if he believes in a team’s ability to flip a switch come the playoffs. Here’s his response:

“I’ve seen it. I don’t know if any coach will tell you they believe in it. Most teams don’t shut down like that because the coach says let’s ease in and be ready. Sometimes, the veteran teams do it and most of the time, the coach doesn’t love it. I don’t know if this is one of the cases or not. I think we’re still trying to find ourselves and what our identity is and so we’re still working to get better. But I don’t know if this is the case...I do think with some of the injuries, maybe some of those guys are trying — you know, I was a player and when you have anything, you want to make sure you get to the playoffs, for sure.”

The Bucks held the Celtics to a season-low 91 points in this one. Milwaukee’s now 9-0 when holding opponents under 100 points, with eight of those nine times happening since Doc Rivers took over as head coach.

Bobby Portis earned another solid performance off the bench, scoring 15 points and bringing in ten rebounds. That’s his league-high 16th double-double off the pine. He’s now scored 10+ points in six consecutive games and in 20 of his 23 games since the All-Star break.

If the soleus somehow rang a bell for you, here’s why. Damian Lillard had the injury last year:

The list of NBA players that have recently suffered a soleus strain is relatively short. Damian Lillard happens to be one of of those players.



"That sh** hurt." - Lillard



Here is the full exchange I had with him about that injury after the game: pic.twitter.com/lRaNZm39nY — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 10, 2024

