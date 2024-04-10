Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic Preview: Where do we go from here?

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will compete in their third-to-last game of the regular season against the Orlando Magic. This will be the Bucks’ third game against the Magic, and they’ll in the season facing them again in Orlando on Sunday. The squads split their first two games against each other earlier this year.

Where We’re At

The Bucks have triggered three distinct emotions from me this season with very little overlap: happy, sad and confused. After being in the second category for most of the last month, last nights game jolted me into the third one. I mean, what do you even make of that? Four straight losses (three of which were against lottery teams), and then they turn around and thump 62-win Boston? The Celtics didn’t play Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford, I get that. But the Celtics that did play really struggled. No one in Boston’s starting five shot over 50% from either the field or from deep. Meanwhile, the Bucks made more than half of their field goals as a team, and shot just under 50% from three. Also, the Celtics attempted no free throws. Apparently that hadn’t happened until tonight! What a weird game. As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury is minor, I think this game can be chalked up as a rare breath of fresh air post-March.

The Magic take the floor with a 46-33 record, good for first place in the Southeast Division and fourth in the Western Conference. If they hold their position, they will finish top-four in the East for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Dwight Howard was the headliner on that team, so it’s safe to say some time has passed. Forward Paolo Banchero has ascended to stardom in just his second year, and he is among the biggest reasons the Magic have emerged as one of the top teams in the East record-wise. Just one game separates them from the Knicks in third place, and they’re not too far behind Milwaukee either. These last few games are going to go a long way in determining what the playoffs look like for the Magic, and I’m sure they’re praying to get Franz Wagner back on the court as soon as possible, as he’s currently dealing with an ankle sprain

Injury Report

The injury reports aren’t available yet for either team.

Player To Watch

Khris Middleton wasn’t asked to take a lot of the shots against Boston, but he still had a really solid game in more of a facilitating role. We’re still waiting for more information on Giannis’ injury, but I think it’s safe to assume he’ll sit tonight at least. Let’s see if Middleton can carry some of the slack out there.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CDT.