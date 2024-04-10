 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Magic: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM (Central).

By mhort
NBA: Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Orlando Magic in a crucial matchup for Eastern Conference seeding!

Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylin Galloway and MarJon Beauchamp are out for the Bucks. Patrick Beverley is probable.

Gary Harris is out for Orlando, while Markelle Fultz and Franz Wagner are questionable.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CDT.

Poll

Game 80: Against the Magic, the Bucks will...

view results
  • 16%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (22 votes)
  • 41%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (54 votes)
  • 21%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 20%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (27 votes)
131 votes total Vote Now

