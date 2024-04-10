Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Avoids Injury to Achilles; Strains Calf Instead

In a scary moment that overshadowed the Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Boston Celtics last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo fell to the court with a non-contact injury to his left leg. He needed a bit of assistance to get to the locker room, although he did end up limping under his own power.

This morning, we have a bit of an update, and it turns out he was able to avoid serious injury to his Achilles tendon:

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has avoided damage to his left Achilles tendon – a best-case outcome – and his return to play is based on treatment and rehab response for strained calf, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MN2ZFpP6gv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2024

Calves are undeniably tricky and these type of strains have timetable of at least one-to-two weeks. But rehab will determine a length of time for the two-time NBA MVP. https://t.co/W7shlVblgK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2024

In the immediate aftermath of the game, media were told that Giannis had suffered a “left soleus strain” which meant the entire internet put on their surgeon’s gowns over at WebMD. Assuming this calf strain is indeed of the left soleus, the timeline for Antetokounmpo’s return really depends on the severity of said strain. Per the web, a grade 1 strain could take a couple weeks to rehab from while a grade 2 could have him miss a month.

I wouldn’t hold your breath if you’re hoping for more details about the injury to help us determine his return timeline. It is safe to assume that he is done for the regular season and will take advantage of the 10-11 days the Bucks will have between now and when the NBA playoffs truly begin. The biggest question is not whether Antetokounmpo will take the court in the playoffs, but more about whether he’ll be ready by game one of any first round series.

For now, it falls on his teammates to see the regular season to a close with seeding, health, and rhythm all on the line. A bumpy Bucks season just got a little bumpier.