Rapid Recap: Bucks 117, Magic 99

Despite lacking two notable starters, the Milwaukee Bucks handled the Orlando Magic, 117-99.

Even with no Giannis Antetokounmpo or Khris Middleton in the starting five, the Bucks didn’t have any trouble scoring early on. Nine points from Bobby Portis and eight from Brook Lopez highlighted the first quarter for Milwaukee, granting them a 27-23 lead heading into the second quarter.

Milwaukee held a comfortable 64-50 lead at halftime, thanks in large part to the continued strong play from Bobby Portis. He had 24 points through two and was complemented by Damian Lillard’s 14 points.

BP and Lillard would continue to cook in the third, creating further separation between the two squads. Heading into the fourth, the Bucks sat in front by a 96-77 score.

From that point on, it was all pretty much done and dusted. Despite the starting five for each team remaining in way later than they probably should’ve, the Bucks took care of business and took home a 117-99 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

You knew there was going to be a chance of this turning into a Bobby Portis game as soon as he was announced in the starting lineup. Well, that’s exactly how things unfolded. Right out of the gates, he was a bull in a china shop — in a good way for the Bucks. Nine points set the tone of the night for Milwaukee and Portis himself, as he finished with 30 points on the evening. Oh yeah, he also racked up five steals. BP continues to bring it each and every night and is well oiled for the playoffs.

