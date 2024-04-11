Bucks vs. Magic: Casting a Spell to Victory

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to get the job done against the visiting Orlando Magic without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, earning the 117-99 victory in the final regular season home game of the year. If you missed our Rapid Recap, you can view it here.

Game Summary

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined for the remainder of the regular season and Khris Middleton out for the SEGABABA, Doc Rivers opted for a three guard starting five consisting of Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis. As you could expect, Portis led the stat sheet after a quarter of play, tallying a game-high nine points. It helped Milwaukee carry a 27-23 lead into the second period.

That lead would grow in the second quarter. Portis continued to do his thing, boasting a game-high 24 points at the break. Damian Lillard got going late before half, corralling 14 points at intermission. All in all, Milwaukee held a comfy 64-50 advantage going into the third.

Milwaukee’s lead remained intact throughout the third. It really seemed as if Orlando was just playing in a sloppy and lazy manner, not giving themselves any chances of flipping the script. Bobby Portis and Damian Lillard continued to lead the way for the Bucks through three, giving them a 96-77 lead headed into the fourth.

From that point on, the door was closed for the Magic. They never really made it close, but despite that, both starters seemed to remain on the floor well into the fourth. When the dust finally settled, the Bucks found their second consecutive victory, knotting up a 117-99 victory over Orlando.

Bobby Portis led all scorers with 30 points on the night. Damian Lillard was a tick behind him with 29 of his own.

For Orlando, Cole Anthony came off the bench and dropped 23 points. Paolo Banchero scored 20, but never found any sort of a rhythm.

What Did We Learn?

When the light shines on Bobby Portis, he always tends to deliver. Last night was another example of it. Thrust into the starting lineup due to the Bucks being without Antetokounmpo and Middleton, he produced right off the bat. His early scoring presence dictated the flow of the game, quickly constricting any chance of momentum that Orlando hoped to seize. In addition to that, he picked up a career-high in steals with five. We’ve seen that so many times from BP, dating back to Game 5 against Atlanta in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. Postgame last night, every one of his teammates along with Doc gave their nod of approval in Portis earning the Sixth Man of the Year. Portis didn’t shy away from it in his availability either, making it clear that it was something that he wanted. We’ll see if he does end up with it, but regardless of how that unfolds, he’ll continue to be a menace for Milwaukee.

Three Observations

Patrick Beverley notched another solid performance.

Pat Bev found himself in the starting five again and made another impact. His 13 points, eight rebounds, and six assists resulted in a +27 on the night. He continues to prove the impact that he has on this Milwaukee squad and that he’s going to be big when the postseason does finally roll around. Additionally, he talked to the media postgame and had some great quotes, with this being one of them on where he finds his intensity:

“I don’t think it’s intensity. I think it’s — my shit is more of a will. I’m willing to go the furthest than any basketball player when it comes to a defensive stop, when it comes to a loose ball. I’m 35 years-old. I’m on the ground — the first on the ground diving for loose balls. So, I just think it’s a will. I’m gonna will my team into playing the right way. Will my team into making sure we practice. Will my team into making sure we communicate. So I think it’s more of a will than an intensity.”

In the locker room, I then asked Bobby Portis what he enjoys the most about playing with Pat Bev. His response:

“Just the energy he brings. Another guy like me. Wears his heart on his sleeve. What you see is what you get. Man, he don’t fake the funk. Calls guys out. He holds guys accountable. And, quite frankly man, we needed that on our team — someone like him that didn’t really care for the rah rah, the highs, the lows...he didn’t care about none of that. He just be himself. Love him on our team. I’m happy he’s on our side. Just his competitive spirit, man. There’s not many guys that really love to compete, you feel me? Guys might love what the game do for them, guys might love just scoring or guys just might love just whatever the game presents, their call, whatever it brings. But he really loves the game. Higher basketball IQ than expected for sure.”

These two are going to be an absolute spectacle for Milwaukee in the playoffs.

Damian Lillard stepped up as well.

This was likely going to be the case with no Giannis and while it wasn’t the flashiest performance from Dame, he did what he needed to do. He did so on 52.6% shooting, making the Bucks 24-2 this season when he shoots 50% or better from the floor. With the uncertainty of Giannis moving forward and how it’s not known when he’ll be returning to action, Dame’s involvement will remain key for this squad. If they’re without Giannis in a game or two to kick the postseason off, Lillard will be relied on to generate and lead the offense to begin the series. The good news for the Bucks is that he’s more than capable of doing it.

Milwaukee did a great job containing Paolo Banchero.

Coming into the matchup, you had to wonder what type of damage the All-Star would inflict given that Giannis was sidelined. However, Banchero never really was able to develop into a groove. Doc mentioned how they really wanted to clog the paint up and force him to see more than the guy that was guarding him. The Bucks followed that gameplan perfectly. On paper, he had the second most points by a Magic player, but those 20 points didn’t make that much of a difference in moving the needle of who was going to win the game.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Mo Wagner continued to be a thorn in the Bucks’ side, even with no Giannis out there. He’s not getting on any Bucks fan’s good side soon.

Damian Lillard also did a great job of getting to the rim. Whenever he’s aggressive, the Bucks shine brighter. This is an area of his game that’s going to be huge when the playoffs come.

Milwaukee ended the season 31-10 (.756) at Fiserv Forum and 10-4 (.714) in the second game of a back-to-back.

This was the second consecutive game, and tenth time this season, the Bucks have held their opponent under 100 points. They’re a perfect 10-0 when allowing fewer than 100 points this season, with nine of those ten times happening since Doc Rivers took over on Jan. 29th.

To wrap things up, here’s been a new addition to the NBA halftime show universe. Red Panda has some new competition:

hello, it’s me, the newest pei pei fan pic.twitter.com/Dnc3sTM8fz — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) April 11, 2024

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+